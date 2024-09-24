STIF: José BURGOS winner of the EY Family Business Award for the West region as part of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2024

PRESS RELEASE

José BURGOS winner of the EY Family Business Award for the West region as part of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2024

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, 24th september 2024 - 17h45 - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), ), the global specialist in explosion protection, is pleased to announce that José Burgos, has won the Family Business Award for the Western region, as part of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Awards..

The 32nd edition of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards organized by EY, the audit and consulting firm, was held on September 23, 2024 at the Rennes School of Business. The ceremony honored entrepreneurs from the West of France who are helping to promote the region's economy and committed ecosystems. Among 31 nominees from the West of France, five entrepreneurial journeys were rewarded by a jury of 8 independent members. José Burgos was awarded the award for Family Business of the Year.

José BURGOS, CEO of STIF, comments: "I am deeply honored to receive this award. It rewards the work of the men and women who have surrounded me since I started, including our employees, customers, suppliers and all those who have contributed in any way to STIF's success. Preserving a strong corporate culture and family values is, in my opinion, one of the keys to our Group's current and future success.

José BURGOS, CEO of STIF, joined his father and founder of the eponymous Group, Manuel BURGOS, in 1998. Trained at a business school specializing in finance, he developed his appetite for business development in close contact with his father, and built up the Group's network of international partners, first in Asia and more recently in North America. He is also behind the Group's new strategic direction, decided in 2022 to address the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) market, a new direction that has changed the company's dimension.

------------------------------

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award is organized throughout France: Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Est, Ile-de-France, Nord de France, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Ouest, Sud-Est and Occitanie. The Entrepreneur of the Year Award is organized by EY, in partnership with Edmond de Rothschild private investment bank, Samsic leader in integrated business services, Steelcase creator of innovative solutions for office space and Verlingue insurance broker, and with the support of Bpifrance. To find out more: https://www.ey.com/fr_fr/prix-de-l-entrepreneur-de-l-annee

------------------------------

Next event :

Retail Day Euroland Corporate and Bourse Direct: 9th October 2024

Publication of 1st Half 2024 results: 9th October 2024 after market close

Ahead of the publication of the 1st half results, on October 9 after market close, you can listen to José Burgos, CEO of STIF, at the 2nd Retail Day organized jointly by Euroland Corporate and Bourse Direct. This recorded interview, conducted by Marc Fiorentino, Chairman of Euroland Corporate, will give you a better understanding of the Group's business model and product range, as well as the reality of current developments in the global BESS market

To register now for the event: https://www.boursedirect.fr/fr/evenement-retail-day

STIF, the explosion protection specialist

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of innovative industrial equipment intended for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator belts and compression couplings, the family group has diversified over the last ten years by developing in the field of protection passive against the risks of industrial dust explosions, and since 2022 in the activity of protection against the risks of explosion of battery energy storage systems (BESS). With 189 employees, internationally referenced and recognized product ranges, 3 factories spread between France and Asia, and soon in the USA, the Group intends to take a leading position in this sector directly linked to the exponential growth of renewable energies market.

Contacts

STIF

External Relations Director

Géraldine Baudouin

direction@stifnet.com

33 (0)2 41 72 16 83 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investors Relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

stif@seitosei-actifin.com

33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Michael Scholze

michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l3BwYJVrapyYmWlulJltbmqWb5tkm2TIm5WXk2ZpapnInHBknZdkbJ2ZZnFonW1m

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87880-stif_cp-prix-de-l_entrepreneur-ey_vdef_en.pdf