Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US81577F3073 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 26.09.2024 US81577F4063 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 27.09.2024 Tausch 16:1

CA69002L1067 Outback Goldfields Corp. 26.09.2024 CA91916W1014 Valkea Res Corp. 27.09.2024 Tausch 10:1

