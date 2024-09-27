Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
WKN: A3CNAJ | ISIN: SE0015948591 | Ticker-Symbol: 3VM1
Frankfurt
27.09.24
08:05 Uhr
0,715 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2024 15:58 Uhr
88 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Modelon AB changes ISIN code and short name

Commencing September 30, 2024, Modelon AB shares will be traded under a new
ISIN code and new short name. Last day of trading with old ISIN and old short
name will be September 27, 2024. 



Old short name: MODEL B   
-----------------------------
New short name: MODEL    
-----------------------------
Old ISIN code:  SE0015948591
-----------------------------
New ISIN code:  SE0023112438
-----------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
