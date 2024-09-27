Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Modelon AB changes ISIN code and short name

Commencing September 30, 2024, Modelon AB shares will be traded under a new ISIN code and new short name. Last day of trading with old ISIN and old short name will be September 27, 2024. Old short name: MODEL B ----------------------------- New short name: MODEL ----------------------------- Old ISIN code: SE0015948591 ----------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0023112438 ----------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.