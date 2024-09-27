GROUPE LDLC: DISTRIBUTION OF A 2023-2024 DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE

Limonest, 27 September 2024, 5.45 pm

At the Combined Annual General Meeting held on 27 September 2024, Groupe LDLC shareholders approved the proposed dividend payment of €0.40 per share in respect of the 2023-2024 financial year.

The ex-dividend date and payment date were set at 2 October 2024 and 4 October 2024 respectively.



Next release:

31 October 2024 after market close, Q2 2024/2025 revenues



GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. As a specialist multi-brand retailer and a major online IT and high-tech equipment retailer, the LDLC Group targets individual customers (BtoC) as well as business customers (BtoB). It operates via 15 retail brands, has 8 e-commerce websites and close to 1,190 employees.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com





