Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Strong Quarterly Sales Announcement from Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB is pleased to announce higher than expected sales growth in Quarter 4 (June-Aug 2024) reaching sales of approximately 20 MSEK for the period.

Sales in the Nordics reached approximately 11 MSEK while international sales reached approximately 9 MSEK. The combination of strong sales in both segments is a result of more products having been launched in the Nordics, as well as a large international sales order, announced earlier this year, having been delivered.

"We are extremely pleased to announce such strong sales uptake which is a combination of a large international sales order and the result of an excellent launch of a new product in the Nordics resulting in a strong uptake. We will continue to pursue such opportunities while we acknowledge that tender sales by nature will fluctuate over time." says Mr Lars Minor CEO of Newbury.

The figures are preliminary and have not yet been audited by the company's auditor. The full year-end report will be released on 23rd October 2024.

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

