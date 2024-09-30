HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS AND ELEMENT 2 JOIN FORCES TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF HYDROGEN MOBILITY IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

HRS AND ELEMENT 2 JOIN FORCES

TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT

OF HYDROGEN MOBILITY IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

Order of the first HRS station

for the UK's hydrogen refueling network

Grenoble, September 30, 2024 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces a new order in the UK to supply and install an HRS14[1] hydrogen station for Element 2, a key player in the sector. This collaboration will support the UK's energy transition in mobility by contributing to the decarbonization of transport through hydrogen solutions.

Founded in 2020, Element 2 is developing the first large-scale national hydrogen refueling station network in the UK and Ireland. This infrastructure is intended to help to meet the growing demand from commercial fleet operators (buses, HGVs, commercial vehicles) as well as the need from private individuals and businesses facilitating the transition to zero-emission mobility.

As part of this initiative, HRS will supply a next-generation HRS14 station with a capacity of 14kg/hour, to be installed in Darlington, at Teesside International Airport. As part of a project supported by a grant from Innovate UK2, this bi-pressure station supplied with green hydrogen will refuel a range of long-term trials of commercial vans, passenger cars and airside support vehicles.

Element 2 is collaborating with HRS as HRS is the partner of choice for world-class hydrogen refueling station equipment backed by its leading services and solutions to maximize operational efficiency. This will be the third HRS station in the UK, with two stations already supplied in country for logistical use.

This order confirms the European success of HRS stations, highlighted by this first collaboration with a major British player. The UK is one of the driving forces behind hydrogen expansion in Europe, with its ambitious strategy to install 10 GW of hydrogen production by 2030, along with a broad refueling station network.

In this context, this first collaboration paves the way for future joint developments aimed at accelerating the decarbonization of transport in the UK.

Tim Harper, Founder and CEO of Element 2 comments: "Element 2 is building the first national scaled network of reliable, safe, high-quality hydrogen refuelling stations and distribution infrastructure across the UK, and HRS's next generation station will help us deliver on this. We're pleased to be partnering with HRS at Tessside International Airport, with our order of the first HRS station in the UK, and we look forward to working in partnership with HRS to accelerate the decarbonisation of the transportation sector in the UK, where we are already seeing strong demand."

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, adds: "This first order from a major UK player marks a crucial step in our European development. We are proud to collaborate with Element 2 to develop a large-scale hydrogen refueling network to meet the growing needs of commercial fleet operators and private individuals in the UK. Together, we are combining our expertise to enable the rapid transition of heavy-duty vehicles and captive fleets towards a carbon-free and emission-free future ."

ABOUT ELEMENT 2

Element 2 is the UK's leading hydrogen refuelling station infrastructure and solutions business focused on the transportation sector. We have a fast-growing customer pipeline and have an increasing number of established and secure network of hydrogen suppliers. We reliably, efficiently and safely distribute very high quality green and low carbon hydrogen across the UK. We partner mainly on long-term contracts with key blue chip customers in the industrials, transport and the public sectors.

Through expanding our network of accessible, reliable and efficient temporary and fixed hydrogen refuelling assets along critical haulage routes across the UK and Ireland and growing our owned hydrogen distribution fleet, we are addressing the existing strong and fast-growing demand for hydrogen refuelling infrastructure from heavy goods vehicles and commercial fleet owners/operators (buses, HGVs, refuse collection trucks, light commercial vehicles).

We have significant proprietary knowledge, data, processes and systems to ensure the highest levels of reliability, safety and utilisation rates and have successfully and safely completed over 1,500 refuelling events for a range of blue-chip customers and vehicle types.

For further information, please visit our website: https://element-2.co.uk/

ABOUT HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions)

HRS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from station design to commissioning, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS also offers a complete range of services, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from our state-of-the-art control room.

HRS now has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 22 stations from 200 kg/day to 1 tonne/day, representing a cumulative capacity of more than 5 tonnes/day. All the stations' terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate substantial resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Grégoire SAINT-MARC

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. 01 53 67 36 94 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Deborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. 01 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel.: 01 53 67 36 32

[1] HRS14 station trade name from 200 kg/day or up to 14 kg/hour

2 Source: Element 2 website

