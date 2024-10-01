IoTech and Netmore to Jointly Develop Large-Scale Smart City Projects and New IoT Market Opportunities in the Region

Netmore Group, a leading global LoRaWAN network operator, today announced that IoTech, a provider of LoRaWAN solutions for smart cities and IIoT, has selected Netmore's Operator Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to deliver LoRaWAN connectivity and IoT applications to its customers across Greece. Netmore's Operator PaaS enables network operators like IoTech to easily deploy and operate LoRaWAN networks, combining future-proof connectivity with carrier-grade reliability for the delivery of critical infrastructure and essential business applications.

IoTech's mission is to transform cities into smart communities using LoRaWAN networks to optimize infrastructure, enhance safety, and promote sustainability. Serving 15 cities in Greece, IoTech offers solutions for smart parking, metering, waste management, environmental monitoring, and smart lighting. With Netmore Operator PaaS, IoTech is enhancing their network planning, IoT gateway and device installation, and network and device monitoring services with the carrier-grade reliability needed to transform communities into sustainable and efficient hubs.

IoTech has started the migration of thousands of devices to Netmore's platform and will deploy all new devices using Netmore Operator PaaS, eliminating separate fees for gateway deployments and platform usage in favor of Netmore's cost-effective per-device pricing model.

Through this partnership, Netmore customers can immediately access LoRaWAN network coverage in Greece, while IoTech customers have access to both local coverage and Netmore's global network to support application-specific requirements.

"Partnering with Netmore allows us to provide best-in-class LoRaWAN network infrastructure for our smart city solutions. Netmore not only offers a true carrier-grade platform that can scale with our growth, but their commercial model, infrastructure partnerships, and partner-focus seamlessly support our efforts to deploy and monetize digital transformation initiatives across the region. Together, we will power Greece's cities of the future and the sustainability initiatives within them," says Georgios Stefanidis, General Manager, IoTech.

"The rapid adoption of LoRaWAN for municipal applications requires a dedicated focus and IoTech's technical expertise and innovation in the smart city market make them an ideal partner. We're excited to have IoTech join our growing Operator PaaS ecosystem and look forward to jointly developing the LoRaWAN market in Greece. This collaboration will provide customers of both Netmore and IoTech with access to an enhanced network footprint for many business critical applications," says Martin Flenhagen, Business Developer, Netmore Group.

A trusted expert in network and device migrations, Netmore ensures an interruption-free migration process, keeping IoT operations running smoothly with no downtime. For more information on deploying or migrating to Netmore's Platform-as-a-Service, contact info@netmoregroup.com.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is an IoT network operator, building the leading multinational network to advance sustainable business practices. We offer a reliable network platform and leading connectivity expertise for efficient measuring, monitoring, and optimisation of resource use. With 10 years in the industry, we have a solid track record, operating borderless on the European market and have grown to become a leading global network operator. Netmore group's main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About IoTech

IoTech provide LoRaWAN network solutions for IoT devices, making it easier to manage and optimize city infrastructure. Our expert team utilizing its strategic partnerships delivers customized services to transform communities into sustainable and efficient hubs. Get in touch to learn more about how we can help you achieve your goals. With more than 10 years of industry experience and a track record of successful projects, we have the expertise to deliver reliable and effective LoRaWAN network solutions for our clients. Additionally, our strong partnerships with leading vendors, contractors and integrators ensure that we can offer the best possible solutions for our clients. Choose us for innovative, reliable, and comprehensive LoRaWAN network solutions.

