ClearStar and Paylocity Partner Together to Accelerate Safer Hiring

ClearStar's integration with Paylocity offers distinct advantages for Paylocity customers.

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / ClearStar - a global Human Resources technology company specializing in background checks, drug testing, and occupational health screening - is pleased to announce a new partnership with Paylocity, an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions.





ClearStar Logo

Founded in 1997, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. The distinct advantages of the ClearStar integration offer:

A Validated Partner within the Paylocity ecosystem.

Global Solution offering services in 230+ countries and territories.

Integrated Drug Testing and Occupational Health (Physicals).

Fully Branded Solution with SMS text message capabilities.

Real-time Status Updates and Access to the Background Check Report.

Assured Compliance Program supports local, state, and federal (FCRA) requirements and more.

ClearStar's modern platform integration offers a quick and effortless customer order submission process and a streamlined, mobile-friendly candidate experience. Flexible technology and an industry-leading dedicated service team allow ClearStar to provide fully compliant results in a single interface. ClearStar is now live on the Paylocity Marketplace.

"ClearStar is extremely excited about our partnership with Paylocity. Our mutual clients will benefit from a smooth hiring process that supports compliance and offers a modern client and candidate experience for background screening services globally and drug and occupational health testing. A streamlined workflow empowers human resources teams to make informed talent decisions quickly, reducing undue delays, and providing a competitive edge to the hiring and onboarding process. Our powerful technology, combined with Paylocity's all-in-one platform, ensures an outstanding experience that will delight both clients and candidates." - Mike Pritts, CEO of ClearStar.

About ClearStar

ClearStar is a global Human Resources technology company offering "better, easier, faster, and safer" background screening solutions. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree, HRO Today Baker's Dozen award-winning enterprise solution provider, and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995. For more information, please visit www.clearstar.net.

Contact Information

ClearStar Marketing

ClearStar, Inc.

marketing@clearstar.net

877.796.2559

SOURCE: ClearStar, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.