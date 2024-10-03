Addressing the demand for more fibre connectivity between cities and data centres with a unique Super Highway state-of-the-art fibre infrastructure

Directly connecting to euNetworks' densely fibred metro networks in Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Cologne and Frankfurt and the 136+ data centres euNetworks connects in these cities

euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks"), a European critical bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced that it has delivered its next Super Highway to market a shorter long haul fibre route from Amsterdam to Frankfurt. Super Highways are new and uniquely routed state-of-the-art fibre networks. These long haul routes are critical to Europe's future bandwidth needs and are built, owned and operated by euNetworks. This is the third of the company's Super Highways now live its Dublin to London route, including subsea cable Rockabill went live in 2019 and its London to Amsterdam route, including subsea cable Scylla went live in 2021. euNetworks is constructing and developing the next-generation of critical bandwidth infrastructure in Europe that is vital to supporting the bandwidth demands from customers today and the demands that technology such as Generative AI and Machine Learning will drive in the future.

This latest Super Highway was designed in response to the increased demand euNetworks sees on the important connectivity route between Amsterdam and Frankfurt. The company took its existing path as a starting place, then redesigned it to be a Super Highway.

The new Super Highway has delivered:

1. A shorter Amsterdam to Frankfurt fibre route.

2. Infrastructure redesigned to modern fibre specifications to improve the power efficiency and performance of the network, yielding a lower associated carbon impact of the new system and a lower cost per bit of operating it.

This was achieved by developing new and more secure repeater (ILA) sites, redesigned with optimal and longer spacing between each site, and a subsequent reduction from 7 to 5 ILA sites across the system.

New modern fibre (low loss G657A1), coupled with the reduction in ILAs, was used for best available photonic performance whilst maintaining full compatibility with existing fibre networks.

3. Enhanced diversity as the Super Highway route was designed to avoid existing routes and bottlenecks.

The optimised long haul approach to the Amsterdam metro network in the South East avoids route congestion bound for Hamburg.

Diversity has been enhanced in the euNetworks Frankfurt metro network, with a direct route into Sossenheim and direct approach to Hattersheim, thus providing space for a direct Brussels to Frankfurt route without crossovers.

4. The flexibility to connect directly to any of the 136+ data centres euNetworks directly connects in its metro networks in Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Cologne and Frankfurt along this Super Highway system, as well as seamlessly connecting to the other 409+ of euNetworks' portfolio of 545+ connected data centres on their fibre-based networks and Super Highways across Europe.

Kevin Dean, Interim Chief Executive of euNetworks, said, "Super Highways are part of euNetworks' investment in the future of Europe's bandwidth infrastructure, and specifically, fibre connectivity between data centres, hubs and data clusters. They're a strategic priority for us as we continue to focus on supporting our customers with fibre-based data to data centre connectivity. We've designed these networks with our customers to ensure they're directly serving customer's ever-growing bandwidth needs across Europe, and we're concentrating on delivering in areas of high bandwidth demand and congestion first. Today that spans connections between Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin (FLAP-D)."

"With our Amsterdam to Frankfurt Super Highway, we've delivered new, state-of-the-art fibre infrastructure in one of the busiest bandwidth regions in Europe," added Dean. "This brings substantial new fibre capacity on a highly efficient new system, and new route diversity that avoids existing high-traffic areas. I'm delighted to say that this is the first of a number of innovative construction projects going live in the coming months, which makes it an exciting time for the business and for the industry. Thank you to the euNetworks team and to our suppliers and partners who've been working so hard together to deliver what we do best unique, innovative and truly scalable fibre networks."

euNetworks builds and invests in city and long haul fibre networks to connect key European data centres and data hubs. The company owns and operates deep fibre networks in 18 cities as well as a highly differentiated long haul network that spans 45,200 route kilometres across 17 countries. As a specialist in the sector, euNetworks continues to grow and invest in partnership with its customers, supporting new technologies and deepening its unique fibre networks in Europe. These investments fuel the company's growth.

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 18 fibre-based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 545 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

The company delivers services with an active commitment to sustainability and is focused on its path to being carbon emissions net zero, environmentally responsible supply chain management and working as a community and industry to collaborate on the environmental challenges ahead. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

