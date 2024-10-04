Anzeige
Ronn Announces the Submission of Its Confidential Application for S-1 Registration Related to Our Proposed Uplist to a Senior Exchange
Ronn Announces the Submission of Its Confidential Application for S-1 Registration Related to Our Proposed Uplist to a Senior Exchange

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Ronn, Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) announced that it has confidentially submitted a Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") regarding the pr initial review and the company's proposed uplist of RONN's common stock to the NASDAQ Senior Exchange. There will be an expected offering associated with this uplist. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offer have not yet been determined. The initial up-list is expected to occur as soon as possible after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions and review by senior exchanges. We are expected to continue under the ticker "RONN."

Ronn Ford, company CEO, stated, "It has been a long and arduous process to put the company back into a position for a senior exchange listing. Our team has worked tirelessly through the various regulatory issues and processes to market our hydrogen Hypercar and much-needed awareness of our successes in closing hydrogen hub contracts with the Indigenous Nations of Canada and acquiring new patented hydrogen technologies. We, as a company, look forward to the future and continued success as the hydrogen industry emerges as the power of the future."

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations, offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made per the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information
John Morgan
IR
jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: RONN, Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
