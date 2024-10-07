FERMENTALG: Fermentalg once again multi-awarded for the quality of its extra-financial performance

Libourne - October 7, 2024 - Fermentalg (Euronext Growth / ALGAE), expert French microalgae specialist, is proud to have once again been recognized by EthiFinance and EcoVadis for the quality of its extra-financial performance.

First in EthiFinance's sector ranking

As every year, Fermentalg has been evaluated by EthiFinance ESG Ratings, the agency specialized in rating the ESG performance of small and medium-sized companies listed on European markets. Under EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2024, Fermentalg obtained an excellent score of 84/100, placing it :

10 th in the national ranking out of 358 companies rated;

in the national ranking out of 358 companies rated; 4 th in the ranking of companies with sales of less than €150 million;

in the ranking of companies with sales of less than €150 million; 1st among the companies in the sector classification drawn up by EthiFinance, ahead of Afyren and Carbios, two well-known players in organic chemistry.

EthiFinance ESG Ratings assesses the companies it covers according to a reference framework of around 140 criteria divided into 4 pillars: Environment, Social, Governance and External Stakeholders (ESG-PPE). In 2024, Fermentalg outperformed the benchmark on each pillar.

This extrafinancial performance has enabled Fermentalg to obtain the EthiFinance 2024 certificate with the Platinum level.

Gold medal awarded by EcoVadis

Fermentalg has also had its extra-financial policy audited by EcoVadis, an agency offering one of the leading CSR monitoring solutions for global supply chains.

Following a rigorous analysis process carried out by EcoVadis, Fermentalg was awarded a gold medal for its CSR performance. This award means that the company ranks in the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis over the last twelve months. Fermentalg is even among the top 2% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in its sector.

The company's environmental commitment

This recognized performance is the fruit of a highly ambitious environmental policy implemented throughout the company.

Fermentalg is committed to promoting sustainable development and minimizing its environmental impact. The company recognizes its responsibility towards the environment and integrates sustainable practices into all its activities. Its efforts are focused on several key themes in line with the new European CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) and ESRS (European Sustainability Reporting Standards) to guide its commitments and actions.

Fermentalg's mission is to unlock the potential of marine microorganisms by offering natural solutions with a positive impact on human and animal health, biodiversity and the climate.

Next publication: sales 2024,

January 14, 2025 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products . Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are PEA-PME eligible. It has received Platinum certification from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

Contact for journalists: Investor Relations : ACTUS finance and communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance and communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmtvYcdqZ2mXy2qdZ56bmJNoZpyXkpKXZZbKx5NwlpjFmmtinGdkbJfKZnFplmhv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88139-algae_cp_perf_extra_fi_2024_en.pdf