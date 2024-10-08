Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Physitrack Plc: Leading Nordic Hospital Provider Aleris Invests in Physitrack's Digital Health Technology

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) Leading Nordic hospital provider Aleris Invests in Physitrack's Digital Health Technology to Enhance Home Exercise Prescription, Outcomes Analysis, and Patient Journey Personalisation.

Aleris, the largest private hospital provider in the Nordics with a proven track record of delivering positive patient outcomes, has announced a strategic investment in technology from Physitrack, a leader in digital health technology. This investment will support the integration of Physitrack's innovative solutions for home exercise prescription, outcomes analysis, and the personalisation of the patient journey across Aleris's extensive healthcare network.

The collaboration aims to leverage Physitrack's advanced digital tools to enhance patient care at Aleris, particularly in the areas of rehabilitation and long-term health management. Physitrack's technology will enable Aleris to offer personalsed exercise programs tailored to individual patient needs, analyse treatment outcomes more effectively, and optimise the overall patient experience from diagnosis to recovery.

"This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing the highest quality care for our patients," said Thomas Kudsk Jensen, CIO at Aleris. "By investing in Physitrack's digital health technology, we are ensuring that our patients receive personalized, data-driven care that supports their recovery and long-term health goals."

"We are thrilled to partner with Aleris and bring the best of our technology to their patients," said Henrik Molin, CEO & co-founder of Physitrack Plc. "Our tools are designed to empower healthcare providers with the insights and resources they need to deliver better outcomes, and we are confident that this partnership will lead to improved patient experiences and health results."

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Attachments

Physitrack Plc: Leading Nordic hospital provider Aleris Invests in Physitrack's Digital Health Technology

SOURCE: Physitrack



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
