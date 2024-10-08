

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands Plc (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK), a British tobacco company, said on Tuesday that its trading for the full year was in line with expectations.



The company said: 'At constant currency, we are on track to deliver in line with our full-year guidance with an acceleration in tobacco and NGP net revenue growth vs last year and Group adjusted operating profit growth close to the middle of our mid-single digit range.'



Imperial Brands has also announced an increased share repurchase as well as a plan to reprofile its dividend to four equal quarterly dividend payments.



The company has been authorized for a further 1.25 billion pounds share repurchase, to be completed no later than October 29, 2025. This represents around 7 percent of the current share capital and is a 13.6 percent increase from 1.1 billion pounds buyback announced in 2024.



For the full-year 2024, Imperial has announced a total annual dividend of 153.43 pence per share, which represents an increase of 4.5 percent from prior year. This will result in two quarterly dividends of 54.26 pence per share to be paid in December 2024 and March 2025.



The company has also declared a change to the future dividend payment profile to four equal quarterly dividend payments from full-year 2026 onwards.



To create the base for future quarterly payments, Imperial intends to pay two interim cash dividends of 40.08 pence per share in June and September 2025.



Imperial will release its annual earnings report on November 19.



