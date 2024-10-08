Peraso Inc.: Peraso to Showcase Several Customer Solutions at Wispapalooza 2024, Enhancing Position as the Leading 60GHz IC Supplier

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced its participation at WISPAPALOOZA 2024, where the Company will be showcasing its innovative 60 GHz fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions designed to provide next-generation connectivity for wireless Internet service providers (WISPs).

WISPAPALOOZA is one of the largest gatherings for WISPs in North America, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions that enhance broadband delivery to residential and commercial customers. Representatives from Peraso will attend the show in Las Vegas, October 14 - 17, 2024 where they will feature the Company's 60 GHz FWA solutions and discuss how Peraso is leveraging its expertise in mmWave technology to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet access to the masses.

"As the demand for faster and more reliable internet services continues to grow, Peraso is proud to offer innovative solutions that address the needs of WISPs," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Our 60 GHz FWA technology competes directly with fiber solutions, while also providing a scalable and cost-effective way to bring ultra-fast connectivity to remote and underserved communities. We anticipate a very strong reception at the show and look forward to exploring new opportunities in multiple strategic markets."

The 60 GHz frequency band offers distinct advantages over other industry solutions, including wide bandwidth, minimal interference and the ability to support gigabit-level speeds. Peraso's FWA solutions are designed to enhance network capacity, reduce deployment costs and offer flexible, reliable coverage for both urban and rural settings.

Peraso has been a pioneer in high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for over a decade. Attendees at WISPAPALOOZA 2024 are invited to visit Peraso booth #638 to meet members of the executive team and experience live demonstrations of the Company's mmWave technology. Additionally, Peraso will also be showcasing partner solutions from industry leaders, including:

Jaguar Wave

Ketsen

Miliwave

Tachyon Networks

Zinwell

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should email tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. is a provider of advanced wireless technology solutions that enhance connectivity in high-speed environments. With a dedication to innovation and reliability, Peraso is committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. For additional information about Peraso and its innovative technology solutions, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "could," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso, market acceptance of our products, and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with our mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by our customers and intended users of our products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor; antenna and system solutions, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations; and other risks included in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Contact Information

Tyler Weiland

Vice President, Public Relations

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

(972) 571-7834

Mark Lunsford

CRO

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com