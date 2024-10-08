Ronn Delivers Exciting New Developments to Shareholders as It Collaborates With Tobique First Nations on a Vision for a Virtual Hydrogen Highway

RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) is thrilled to announce, since its S-1 submission, an expanded new requested meeting with the visionary leaders of Tobique First Nations, including the Tribal Chief, Tribal EDC executives, and key governmental representatives. This pivotal gathering focused on the ambitious plan to establish up to 10 hydrogen hubs across Canada, utilizing First Nations land to create an innovative virtual hydrogen highway. This infrastructure corridor will enable seamless travel across Canada, powered by NetZero hydrogen vehicles, starting with Class 8 hydrogen-electric trucks for freight transport and paving the way for retail passenger vehicles as the market evolves.

CEO Ronn Ford expressed enthusiasm for the project's vast potential, estimating an investment needed of up to $1 billion over the next decade. "We have engaged with numerous Tribal leaders from coast to coast and have garnered incredible support for this initiative," he stated. The partnership with Tobique is just one facet of a larger strategy that currently includes three wind farms and promising hydrogen pilot programs aimed at energizing the local utility and providing heating solutions for the airport. "Tobique officials are pioneering thinkers, employing a diverse array of strategies to achieve NetZero status."

Ford highlighted the importance of robust financing options, including government grants, potential bonds, and the sale of green hydrogen generated from the affordable electricity produced by Tobique's wind farms. The agreement includes a revenue-sharing model for hydrogen sales, bolstered by the local port's capabilities, which will facilitate the export of hydrogen to Europe and beyond. RONN is also in the final stages of securing a separate joint venture that encompasses several exciting hydrogen contracts.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards a sustainable future, showcasing the power of partnership in driving innovation and environmental stewardship. Stay tuned for more updates as RONN and Tobique First Nations lead the charge towards a cleaner, greener Canada!

