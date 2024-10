Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to DEMIRE AG



Company Name: DEMIRE AG

ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 11.10.2024

Target price: EUR 1.50

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



A stock to BUY after successful refinancing



Topic: DEMIRE released its FY '23 as well as Q1 and Q2 '24 reports. While the FY '23 figures were exactly in line with the prelims published in April (click here for detail), the figures for Q1 and Q2 reflect the reduced portfolio following the disposals of several properties. The clear highlight however is, that DEMIRE recently reached approval for the prolongation of its corporate bond, which would have expired in 10/24. Against this backdrop, the current valuation gap no longer appears justified, which is why we upgrade the stock to BUY. In detail:



H1 '24 rental income declined 13.1% yoy to EUR 35.5m (eNuW: EUR 32.9m). The decline was driven by several property disposals, mainly in Ulm and Leipzig (LogPark, closed in Q1), as well as a higher vacancy rate of 15.5% (vs 9.6% at H1 '23), which was only partly offset by index related rent increases. In fact, the annualized contractual rents decreased to EUR 66.9m, down from EUR 85.1m at FY '22. Profit from rental activities in H1 amounted to EUR 23.5m, also driven by the disposals but as well negatively affected by higher management expenses and impairments on receivables.



Based on this, FFO in H1 also came in softer at EUR 15.5m (eNuW: EUR 14.9m), down 19.7% yoy. Diluted FFO per share amounted to EUR 0.15, which compares to EUR 0.18 in the same period of the previous year.



Against this backdrop, management is guiding for rental income of EUR 64-66m as well as a significantly lower FFO compared to FY '23 (EUR 36.7m). The guidance is based on the current annualized contractual rent as well as further opportunistic disposals of smaller non-strategic and mature assets.

Limes insolvency. In July, DEMIRE announced that it has not reached an agreemend with DZ HYP regarding the EUR 82m refinancing of the so called Limes portfolio, which resulted in an insolvency application for the four property companies affected. According to our estimates, the Limes porfolio has a remaining BV of EUR 140 and a 6% rental yield (eNuW: EUR 8.4m rental income). The conclusion of the insolvency process is planned for the coming weeks. Until then, we conservatively estimate a total loss for the company, resulting in a valuation loss of EUR 58m, thus leaving some upside to our estimates.



Most importantly however, DEMIRE finally reached formal approval for the prolongation of the EUR 499m corporate bond until FY '27e.The process is to be completed and the structure to be implemented in the coming weeks. In addition to the initial agreement with a smaller group of bondholders (click here for update), there have been only

minor changes to the final agreement:



* PIK interest, starting on 1st January 2027, was increased from 1% to 3%

* Further 2% penalty to be paid at maturity if bond volume has not been reduced by another EUR 50m until YE '26e



Moreover, it was decided to implement a double LuxCo structure as a single point of enforcement, to provide

greater protection and ease of execution for the bondholders.

In order to perform the communicated EUR 49.9m redemption at par, the tender offer (max. price of 76.25%, for which DEMIRE received backstop agreements totaling EUR 194m), as well as the EUR 50m reductions in FY '25e and FY '26e, the company will not only receive a shareholder loan from Apollo for up to EUR 100m, but also sell further assets going forward.



In fact, the company presented a disposal program with their Market Update Presentation in June, including

assets worth EUR 297m. Yet, this did also include the LogPark, which was sold at BV for about EUR 103m in Q1. Hence, the company's remaining disposal pipeline should amount to c. EUR 194m and is planned to be executed by FY '26e. Assuming an LTV of 20% and a 10% average discount to BV, this will result in net proceeds of EUR 140m. Along with the current cash pile of EUR 167m, the Apollo loan as well as the cash flows from operations, this should enable the company to reduce the outstanding amount of the bond to c. EUR 100m by FY '26e (eNuW).



While this will certainly burden the company's operating performance over the coming 3 years (eNuW: rental income -33% until FY '26e), the focus should be on the positive news, as the going concern is no longer at risk, in our view. More so, it gives the company a stable basis to focus on its operating success and the strategic alignment of the portfolio.

This alo gives us the opportunity to reevaluate the case. Even with declining rental income and FFO, the company's NAV is seen to remain stable, or even slightly increase going forward given the operating profitability of DEMIRE. Looking at the current NAV discount of 65%, we observe a significant valuation gap compared to the peer group (LEG, VNA, AT1, GCP, TEG, HABA), which stands at a discount of only 34%.



Amid the absence of the refinancing risk, we hence upgrade the stock to BUY with a new PT of EUR 1.50 (old: EUR 1.20) based on a 40% discount to our NAV FY '24e.



°