

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) Thursday said it is in discussions with private equity company CD&R to sell 50 percent controlling stake in its consumer healthcare business, Opella.



'Opella's journey to independence aligns with Sanofi's strategy to focus on innovative medicines and vaccines. Opella already operates today as a standalone business unit within Sanofi, with dedicated resources for R&D, production, digital, and with its own sustainability roadmap,' the company said in a statement.



In 2023, Opella's sales had grown 6.3 percent at constant exchange rates.



