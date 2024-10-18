Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG83 | ISIN: DK0060955854 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILLIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILLIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2024 10:58 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agillic A/S: Agillic patents large-scale personalised communication solution

Press release, Copenhagen, 18 October 2024

Agillic has achieved a Danish patent for its unique method for processing large-scale, real-time data processing.

The method reduces the complexity and efforts required to carry out such processing compared to other solutions leading to lower power consumption and lower financial operating costs.

The Agillic platform has long been a leap forward in marketing technology, empowering brands to deliver personalised, real-time, and scalable customer experiences across channels, positioning them - and Agillic - at the forefront of omnichannel marketing.

Says Martin Lindboe, Chief Technology Officer:
"We are thrilled to achieve the patent, acknowledging the efforts behind our unique and highly effective solution for large-scale data communication. With this patent, we are reinforcing our commitment to innovation and supporting brands in creating seamless, data-driven customer engagement that drive results in the most efficient way possible."

For further information, please contact
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 3078 4200
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S
Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.
Agillic A/S - Masnedøgade 22 - 2100 Copenhagen - Denmark - www.agillic.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.