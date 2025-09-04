AGILLIC A/S: Agillic announces half-year results with 5% growth in ARR from subscriptions and a significant increase in EBITDA to DKK 3.3 million

Announcement no. 10 - Copenhagen, 4 September 2025 - Agillic A/S

ARR from subscriptions increased 5% to DKK 54.1 million leading to an increase in total revenue of 3% to DKK 30.5 million. EBITDA for H1 2025 was DKK 3.3 million, an increase of DKK 2.7 million compared to H1 2024, primarily a result of long-term focus on sustainable growth and operational excellence. Net profit increased to DKK -4.4 million vs. DKK -5.6 million last year after adjustment for the positive DKK 9.2 million effect from the finalised tax credit review in H1 2024. Agillic maintains its full-year 2025 guidance.

Key figures (DKK million) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change Income statement Revenue subscriptions 25.7 24.9 3% 13.1 12.3 7% Revenue transactions 4.8 4.7 2% 2.7 2.5 8% Total revenue 30.5 29.6 3% 15.8 14.8 7% Gross profit 24.7 24.4 1% 12.7 12.1 5% Gross margin 81% 82% - 80% 82% - Other operating income 0.2 0.4 -50% 0.2 0.2 0% Employee costs -14.4 -16.6 13% -6.8 -8.0 15% Operations costs -7.2 -7.6 5% -3.6 -4.3 16% EBITDA 3.3 0.6 450% 2.5 0.0 0% Net profit -4.4 3.6 -222% -1.4 7.0 -120% Financial position Cash 0.5 4.4 -89% 0.5 4.4 -89% ARR development ARR subscriptions 54.1 51.7 5% 54.1 51.7 5% Change in ARR (DKK) 2.4 -3.2 - 2.4 -3.2 - Change in ARR (%) 5% -6% - 5% -6% -

Half-year report 2025

The full report is attached to this announcement and available on https://agillic.com/investor/reports/

Financial guidance per 6 February 2025 (unchanged)

Revenue: DKK 60-63 million

ARR subscriptions: DKK 56-60 million

EBITDA: DKK 5-8 million

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO

+45 24 88 24 24

Christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Jack Sørensen, CFO

+45 53 88 61 48

jack.soerensen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk. which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance. For further information, please visit agillic.com.