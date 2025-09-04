Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG83 | ISIN: DK0060955854 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILLIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILLIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AGILLIC A/S: Agillic announces half-year results with 5% growth in ARR from subscriptions and a significant increase in EBITDA to DKK 3.3 million

Announcement no. 10 - Copenhagen, 4 September 2025 - Agillic A/S

ARR from subscriptions increased 5% to DKK 54.1 million leading to an increase in total revenue of 3% to DKK 30.5 million. EBITDA for H1 2025 was DKK 3.3 million, an increase of DKK 2.7 million compared to H1 2024, primarily a result of long-term focus on sustainable growth and operational excellence. Net profit increased to DKK -4.4 million vs. DKK -5.6 million last year after adjustment for the positive DKK 9.2 million effect from the finalised tax credit review in H1 2024. Agillic maintains its full-year 2025 guidance.

Key figures (DKK million)H1 2025H1 2024ChangeQ2 2025Q2 2024Change
Income statement
Revenue subscriptions25.724.93%13.112.37%
Revenue transactions4.84.72%2.72.58%
Total revenue30.529.63%15.814.87%
Gross profit24.724.41%12.712.15%
Gross margin81%82%-80%82%-
Other operating income0.20.4-50%0.20.20%
Employee costs-14.4-16.613%-6.8-8.015%
Operations costs-7.2-7.65%-3.6-4.316%
EBITDA3.30.6450%2.50.00%
Net profit-4.43.6-222%-1.47.0-120%
Financial position
Cash0.54.4-89%0.54.4-89%
ARR development
ARR subscriptions54.151.75%54.151.75%
Change in ARR (DKK)2.4-3.2-2.4-3.2-
Change in ARR (%)5%-6%-5%-6%-

Half-year report 2025
The full report is attached to this announcement and available on https://agillic.com/investor/reports/

Financial guidance per 6 February 2025 (unchanged)
Revenue: DKK 60-63 million
ARR subscriptions: DKK 56-60 million
EBITDA: DKK 5-8 million

For further information, please contact:
Christian Samsø, CEO
+45 24 88 24 24
Christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Jack Sørensen, CFO
+45 53 88 61 48
jack.soerensen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
HC Andersen Capital
Pernille Friis Andersen

Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk. which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance. For further information, please visit agillic.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.