Freitag, 18.10.2024
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
WKN: A3CVUY | ISIN: DK0061553831 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AF
Frankfurt
18.10.24
08:11 Uhr
1,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORDERYOYO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORDERYOYO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2024 09:00 Uhr
34 Leser



OrderYOYO A/S: Q3 2024 Current Trading released

Company Announcement No. 77 - 2024

OrderYOYO A/S

Copenhagen, October 18, 2024

Highlights

Organic business continues to perform strongly. Highly focused strategy solving digital challenges for our Restaurant Partners is reaping rewards

Strong performance in Q3 2024 with September ARR of DKK 304m, growing 19% compared to September 2023 ARR. EBITDA for 9M 2024 of DKK 37m compared to 9M 2023 EBITDA of DKK 17m and a Cash EBITDA for 9M 2024 of DKK 18m compared to 9M 2023 Cash EBITDA loss of DKK (3)m.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated 9M

Q3

(DKKm)

2024

2023

(%)

2024

2023

(%)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR - Annualized Sept MRR)

304

256

19%

304

256

19%

Net Revenue

226

181

25%

78

65

20%

EBITDA before other extraordinary items

37.3

16.5

125%

14.5

7.5

93%

Cash EBITDA before other extraordinary times

17.6

(3.4)

nm

7.6

1.6

375%

GMV (Annualized September GMV)

2,772

2,438

14%

2,772

2,438

14%

Cash EBITDA defined as EBITDA before other extraordinary items minus capitalized R&D expenditures

• Annualized September ARR of DKK 304m vs. DKK 256m September 2023 corresponding to a growth of 19%

• 9M 2024 Net revenue of DKK 226m vs. DKK 181m in 9M 2023 corresponding to a growth of 25%

• EBITDA before other external costs for 9M 2024 of DKK 37.3m vs. an EBITDA of DKK 16.5m in 9M 2023 corresponding to a growth of 125%

• Cash EBITDA before other external costs for 9M 2024 of DKK 17.6m vs. a Cash EBITDA loss of DKK (3.4)m in 9M 2023 corresponding to an improvement of DKK 21m

Video presentation

The Q3 2024 Report will be presented at an online conference call on 22 October 2024 at 13.00 CET.

Register for the conference call at:

https://www.inderes.dk/videos/orderyoyo-presentation-q3-2024-trading-update

For additional information, please contact

OrderYOYO A/S

Jesper Johansen, CEO

Mobile (+45) 21 67 84 92

Email jesper.johansen@orderyoyo.com

OrderYOYO A/S Vesterbrogade 149, 1620 Copenhagen V

Certified Advisor

Grant Thornton

Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard

Mobile (+45) 31 79 90 00

Grant Thornton Stockholmsgade 45, 2100 Copenhagen Ø

About OrderYOYO

OrderYOYO is the market leading European online ordering, payment, and marketing software solution provider. OrderYOYO's solution is offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and enables small independent takeaway restaurants to have their own-branded online presence direct to consumers. OrderYOYO helps takeaway restaurants drive online takeaway orders through their own tailored software solution in the individual takeaway restaurant's own brand. We liberate restaurants.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.