Installed by Engie's Sun4business subsidiary, the C&I project features solar PV panels from Dutch manufacturer Solarge that weigh just 7 kg/m2. A 2. 3 MW rooftop PV plant has been inaugurated at a Belgian facility owned by Sabic, a Saudi Arabia-based chemicals company. It was designed, financed and installed by Sun4Busines, the Belgian subsidiary of French multinational utility company Engie. The plant features 4,600 PV panels made by Solarge, a Dutch module manufacturer that opened its first plant in the Netherlands last year. "Sabic sees the use of lightweight solar panels on industrial roofs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...