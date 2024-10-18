Anzeige
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Føroya Banki P/F: Føroya Banki revises its 2024 net profit guidance upwards

18.10.2024 13:53:58 CEST | Føroya Banki | Inside information

Announcement no. 15/2024

Føroya Banki is revising the guidance for the net profit for 2024 from the earlier announced estimate of DKK 250-280m to be in the range DKK 275-300m.

The adjustment is driven by an improved outlook in core operations with growth in both lending and deposit volumes and a solid investment portfolio return. Furthermore, a reasonable level of impairment reflects the general sound credit quality of the bank's customers.

Contacts

  • Turið F. Arge, Chief Executive Officer, +298 330 678, tfa@bankin.fo
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
