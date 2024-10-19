New clinical study confirms the industry leading performance of Senzime's TetraGraph system

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Philadelphia, ANESTHESIOLOGY 2024 - A just published US-based study validated Senzime's TetraGraph system for accuracy by comparing data to benchmark mechanomyography (MMG) technology. This was the first study to clinically validate a portable EMG-only system at all levels of neuromuscular block. The results confirmed the overall accuracy of the TetraGraph system and provided evidence that it is superior in accuracy to other commercially available and validated neuromuscular monitoring systems (ref 1).

The study "Train-of-Four Ratio, Counts and Post Tetanic Counts with the TetraGraph Electromyograph in Comparison to Mechanomyography" published 18th of October, 2024, in the Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing , was performed at the Medical College of Wisconsin, USA, under the lead of anesthesiologist Prof. Thomas Ebert.

The TetraGraph was used in patients undergoing surgery and various degrees of neuromuscular block. Simultaneous recordings from the TetraGraph neuromuscular monitor and a MMG monitor were obtained. The TetraGraph's accuracy compared to MMG was very high at 97.9%, and the small standard deviation and narrow range of responses demonstrate that it is even more repeatable than the comparator "gold standard" MMG. Previously published validation studies of commercially available monitors and EMG-devices have not demonstrated equally high correlation to MMG at all levels of block as the TetraGraph (ref 2,3)

"We can be very encouraged by these independently obtained results that clinically validate the TetraGraph's precision. This is a professionally conducted study and the very first to clinically validate a portable EMG-only system at all levels of neuromuscular block. The data not only confirm that the TetraGraph currently has the industry's most accurate EMG algorithm, but also that its clinical precision is maintained at deep levels of block; this is novel and particularly important during laparoscopic and robotic surgeries," comments Sorin J. Brull, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Senzime.

The researchers concluded that the prospective evaluation of the TetraGraph quantitative system proved that it was accurate and proposed that EMG monitors such as the TetraGraph "to become a clinical standard for all phases of neuromuscular block."

References:

Wedemeyer Z, et. al. Anesthesiology , 2024. Bowdle A, et al. Anaesthesia , 2020. Wedemeyer, Z, et al. Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing , 2023.

