BWA Group Plc - Holding in Company

PR Newswire
21.10.2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

21 October 2024

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

Holding in the Company

BWA (AQSE:BWAP) the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, has been informed that Mike Cass has increased his shareholding and is now interested in 134,893,960 ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 15.11% of the issued Ordinary Shares.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0)20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock


© 2024 PR Newswire
