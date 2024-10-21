BWA Group Plc - Holding in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
21 October 2024
BWA Group PLC
("BWA", or the "Company")
Holding in the Company
BWA (AQSE:BWAP) the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, has been informed that Mike Cass has increased his shareholding and is now interested in 134,893,960 ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 15.11% of the issued Ordinary Shares.
