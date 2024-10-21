Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Endlich!!! Gold-Aktien explodieren! Jetzt die Chance auf riesige Gewinne nutzen – mit dieser Aktie!
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

21 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 635.175p. The highest price paid per share was 644.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 629.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,951,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,770,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1602

629.000

16:24:26

111

631.600

16:05:16

516

631.600

16:05:16

1061

631.600

16:05:16

500

631.000

16:02:51

71

631.000

16:02:51

1112

631.200

16:01:41

54

631.400

16:01:26

231

631.400

16:01:26

111

631.400

16:01:26

99

631.400

16:01:26

500

631.400

16:01:26

516

631.600

16:01:23

540

631.600

16:01:23

500

631.600

16:01:23

1100

631.800

15:56:12

939

631.000

15:52:47

947

631.400

15:49:37

1079

632.000

15:45:30

1042

632.200

15:43:32

9

632.600

15:39:25

111

632.600

15:39:25

327

632.600

15:39:25

650

632.600

15:39:25

1001

632.800

15:35:36

969

632.800

15:35:13

516

632.600

15:32:52

19

632.600

15:32:52

917

631.600

15:30:15

1114

632.000

15:27:11

62

632.000

15:25:21

190

632.000

15:25:21

111

632.000

15:25:21

111

632.000

15:25:21

111

632.000

15:25:21

275

632.000

15:25:21

650

632.000

15:25:21

1060

632.600

15:21:47

468

633.200

15:17:44

488

633.200

15:17:44

1038

633.200

15:13:47

539

633.200

15:11:26

454

633.200

15:11:26

957

633.000

15:04:53

1025

633.000

15:02:26

1008

633.200

14:59:07

311

635.000

14:55:16

772

635.000

14:55:16

93

635.200

14:54:43

1000

635.200

14:54:43

427

635.200

14:52:24

995

635.000

14:43:10

1119

635.000

14:38:34

965

635.200

14:37:11

953

635.000

14:32:12

1132

635.200

14:31:03

940

634.400

14:27:47

1050

634.800

14:23:25

935

634.200

14:16:19

1086

635.400

14:07:57

636

634.800

14:01:01

376

634.800

14:01:01

1026

635.000

13:57:00

919

635.200

13:56:31

91

635.200

13:56:31

41

635.600

13:42:36

968

635.600

13:42:36

1008

635.600

13:34:35

921

635.600

13:29:00

1052

635.800

13:23:17

1066

635.400

13:12:05

989

635.200

13:07:15

1082

634.400

13:00:52

985

634.800

12:58:22

983

634.800

12:42:59

971

635.000

12:32:54

1062

635.200

12:15:39

12

635.200

12:15:39

581

636.600

12:09:42

412

636.600

12:09:42

516

636.800

12:09:08

933

636.800

12:08:51

986

634.600

11:57:27

12

634.600

11:57:27

74

634.600

11:57:27

602

634.400

11:45:01

419

634.400

11:45:01

939

634.600

11:38:04

941

635.600

11:32:07

424

636.800

11:23:51

510

636.800

11:23:51

964

637.200

11:13:28

326

636.600

11:08:22

998

638.600

10:58:01

1087

639.200

10:41:15

1039

639.200

10:38:04

1005

639.600

10:30:13

1098

640.800

10:22:55

1041

641.400

10:16:38

1047

640.800

10:10:29

1091

641.000

09:57:00

40

642.200

09:45:42

975

642.200

09:45:42

203

642.200

09:37:14

907

642.200

09:37:14

1038

642.600

09:07:49

1090

644.000

08:52:08

411

643.800

08:33:33

150

643.800

08:33:33

364

643.800

08:33:33


