Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
21 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 635.175p. The highest price paid per share was 644.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 629.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,951,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,770,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1602
629.000
16:24:26
111
631.600
16:05:16
516
631.600
16:05:16
1061
631.600
16:05:16
500
631.000
16:02:51
71
631.000
16:02:51
1112
631.200
16:01:41
54
631.400
16:01:26
231
631.400
16:01:26
111
631.400
16:01:26
99
631.400
16:01:26
500
631.400
16:01:26
516
631.600
16:01:23
540
631.600
16:01:23
500
631.600
16:01:23
1100
631.800
15:56:12
939
631.000
15:52:47
947
631.400
15:49:37
1079
632.000
15:45:30
1042
632.200
15:43:32
9
632.600
15:39:25
111
632.600
15:39:25
327
632.600
15:39:25
650
632.600
15:39:25
1001
632.800
15:35:36
969
632.800
15:35:13
516
632.600
15:32:52
19
632.600
15:32:52
917
631.600
15:30:15
1114
632.000
15:27:11
62
632.000
15:25:21
190
632.000
15:25:21
111
632.000
15:25:21
111
632.000
15:25:21
111
632.000
15:25:21
275
632.000
15:25:21
650
632.000
15:25:21
1060
632.600
15:21:47
468
633.200
15:17:44
488
633.200
15:17:44
1038
633.200
15:13:47
539
633.200
15:11:26
454
633.200
15:11:26
957
633.000
15:04:53
1025
633.000
15:02:26
1008
633.200
14:59:07
311
635.000
14:55:16
772
635.000
14:55:16
93
635.200
14:54:43
1000
635.200
14:54:43
427
635.200
14:52:24
995
635.000
14:43:10
1119
635.000
14:38:34
965
635.200
14:37:11
953
635.000
14:32:12
1132
635.200
14:31:03
940
634.400
14:27:47
1050
634.800
14:23:25
935
634.200
14:16:19
1086
635.400
14:07:57
636
634.800
14:01:01
376
634.800
14:01:01
1026
635.000
13:57:00
919
635.200
13:56:31
91
635.200
13:56:31
41
635.600
13:42:36
968
635.600
13:42:36
1008
635.600
13:34:35
921
635.600
13:29:00
1052
635.800
13:23:17
1066
635.400
13:12:05
989
635.200
13:07:15
1082
634.400
13:00:52
985
634.800
12:58:22
983
634.800
12:42:59
971
635.000
12:32:54
1062
635.200
12:15:39
12
635.200
12:15:39
581
636.600
12:09:42
412
636.600
12:09:42
516
636.800
12:09:08
933
636.800
12:08:51
986
634.600
11:57:27
12
634.600
11:57:27
74
634.600
11:57:27
602
634.400
11:45:01
419
634.400
11:45:01
939
634.600
11:38:04
941
635.600
11:32:07
424
636.800
11:23:51
510
636.800
11:23:51
964
637.200
11:13:28
326
636.600
11:08:22
998
638.600
10:58:01
1087
639.200
10:41:15
1039
639.200
10:38:04
1005
639.600
10:30:13
1098
640.800
10:22:55
1041
641.400
10:16:38
1047
640.800
10:10:29
1091
641.000
09:57:00
40
642.200
09:45:42
975
642.200
09:45:42
203
642.200
09:37:14
907
642.200
09:37:14
1038
642.600
09:07:49
1090
644.000
08:52:08
411
643.800
08:33:33
150
643.800
08:33:33
364
643.800
08:33:33