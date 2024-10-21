Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024

21.10.2024 18:28 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Oct-2024 / 16:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
21 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on Date 2024: 
Date of purchase:               21 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      85,393 
Highest price paid per share:         145.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          142.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 143.5764p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,638,443 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,638,443) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      143.5764p                    85,393

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
593              145.00          08:11:34         00305561691TRLO1     XLON 
865              145.00          08:14:38         00305564677TRLO1     XLON 
868              145.00          08:17:53         00305567443TRLO1     XLON 
867              145.00          08:20:53         00305569964TRLO1     XLON 
865              145.00          08:23:26         00305571902TRLO1     XLON 
870              145.00          08:26:34         00305574016TRLO1     XLON 
866              145.00          08:29:37         00305575759TRLO1     XLON 
865              145.00          08:33:40         00305578220TRLO1     XLON 
1730              144.50          08:36:24         00305579690TRLO1     XLON 
865              144.50          08:36:24         00305579691TRLO1     XLON 
243              144.00          08:36:25         00305579704TRLO1     XLON 
1520              144.00          08:36:25         00305579705TRLO1     XLON 
880              143.50          09:35:45         00305623103TRLO1     XLON 
474              143.50          09:49:56         00305633625TRLO1     XLON 
1259              143.50          10:20:10         00305659429TRLO1     XLON 
474              143.50          10:20:10         00305659430TRLO1     XLON 
866              143.50          10:20:10         00305659431TRLO1     XLON 
833              143.00          10:25:21         00305664995TRLO1     XLON 
39               143.00          10:25:21         00305664996TRLO1     XLON 
894              142.50          11:35:02         00305709580TRLO1     XLON 
894              142.50          11:35:02         00305709581TRLO1     XLON 
1928              143.00          12:45:02         00305711771TRLO1     XLON 
800              143.00          12:45:02         00305711772TRLO1     XLON 
1013              143.00          12:45:02         00305711773TRLO1     XLON 
378              143.00          12:45:02         00305711774TRLO1     XLON 
269              143.00          12:45:02         00305711775TRLO1     XLON 
917              143.00          13:46:28         00305713112TRLO1     XLON 
283              143.00          13:46:28         00305713113TRLO1     XLON 
598              143.50          15:31:42         00305718213TRLO1     XLON 
286              143.50          15:31:42         00305718214TRLO1     XLON 
880              143.00          15:31:42         00305718215TRLO1     XLON 
880              142.50          15:31:42         00305718216TRLO1     XLON 
899              142.50          15:31:42         00305718217TRLO1     XLON 
782              143.00          15:31:45         00305718220TRLO1     XLON 
1710              143.00          15:31:45         00305718221TRLO1     XLON 
2800              143.00          16:18:15         00305720608TRLO1     XLON 
286              143.50          16:18:15         00305720609TRLO1     XLON 
1473              143.50          16:18:15         00305720610TRLO1     XLON 
196              143.50          16:18:15         00305720611TRLO1     XLON 
31               143.50          16:18:15         00305720612TRLO1     XLON 
31               143.50          16:18:15         00305720613TRLO1     XLON 
119              143.50          16:18:15         00305720614TRLO1     XLON 
726              143.50          16:18:15         00305720615TRLO1     XLON 
1078              143.50          16:18:15         00305720616TRLO1     XLON 
525              144.00          16:18:16         00305720617TRLO1     XLON 
3747              144.00          16:18:16         00305720618TRLO1     XLON 
2673              143.50          16:18:16         00305720619TRLO1     XLON 
1225              144.00          16:18:16         00305720620TRLO1     XLON 
367              144.00          16:18:16         00305720621TRLO1     XLON 
1398              144.00          16:18:16         00305720622TRLO1     XLON 
1390              144.00          16:18:17         00305720624TRLO1     XLON 
719              144.00          16:18:17         00305720625TRLO1     XLON 
1100              143.50          16:18:18         00305720626TRLO1     XLON 
1731              143.50          16:18:18         00305720627TRLO1     XLON 
511              143.50          16:18:19         00305720628TRLO1     XLON 
589              143.50          16:18:25         00305720634TRLO1     XLON 
1731              143.50          16:18:25         00305720635TRLO1     XLON 
511              143.50          16:18:25         00305720636TRLO1     XLON 
5491              143.50          16:18:25         00305720637TRLO1     XLON 
933              143.50          16:18:25         00305720638TRLO1     XLON 
780              143.50          16:18:25         00305720639TRLO1     XLON 
826              143.50          16:18:25         00305720640TRLO1     XLON 
2669              143.50          16:18:48         00305720672TRLO1     XLON 
2612              143.00          16:22:21         00305720933TRLO1     XLON 
871              143.00          16:22:21         00305720934TRLO1     XLON 
2569              143.50          16:22:21         00305720935TRLO1     XLON 
1153              143.50          16:22:21         00305720936TRLO1     XLON 
1030              143.50          16:22:21         00305720937TRLO1     XLON 
921              143.50          16:22:21         00305720938TRLO1     XLON 
202              143.50          16:22:21         00305720939TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2024 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

119              143.50          16:22:21         00305720940TRLO1     XLON 
1362              143.50          16:22:21         00305720941TRLO1     XLON 
2569              143.50          16:22:21         00305720942TRLO1     XLON 
816              143.50          16:22:21         00305720943TRLO1     XLON 
14               143.50          16:22:22         00305720944TRLO1     XLON 
1300              143.50          16:22:22         00305720945TRLO1     XLON 
257              143.50          16:22:22         00305720946TRLO1     XLON 
1018              143.50          16:22:22         00305720947TRLO1     XLON 
16               143.50          16:24:03         00305721072TRLO1     XLON 
2700              143.50          16:24:21         00305721093TRLO1     XLON 
955              143.50          16:24:21         00305721094TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  354185 
EQS News ID:  2012865 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2012865&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2024 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
