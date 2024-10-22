Das Instrument QS3 FR00140006O9 SOLOCAL GROUP EO -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.10.2024

The instrument QS3 FR00140006O9 SOLOCAL GROUP EO -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2024



Das Instrument KS3 GB00BBQ38507 KEYWORDS STUDIOS LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.10.2024

The instrument KS3 GB00BBQ38507 KEYWORDS STUDIOS LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2024



Das Instrument MUVB US6261881063 MUENCH.RUECK.UNS.ADR 1/50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.10.2024

The instrument MUVB US6261881063 MUENCH.RUECK.UNS.ADR 1/50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2024



Das Instrument 8DJ0 US81948W1045 SHARECARE INC. A -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.10.2024

The instrument 8DJ0 US81948W1045 SHARECARE INC. A -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2024

© 2024 Xetra Newsboard