Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLG7 | ISIN: SE0015346135 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YS0
Tradegate
23.10.24
09:16 Uhr
0,610 Euro
+0,046
+8,07 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6390,64812:10
0,6410,64712:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2024 07:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StillFront AB: Stillfront's Interim Report July - September 2024

Financial highlights Q3 2024

  • Net revenue of 1,595 (1,671) MSEK, declined 5 percent
  • Organic net revenue declined 1 percent
  • Organic gross profit increased 2 percent
  • Adjusted EBITDAC of 385 (409) MSEK, declined 6 percent, Adj EBITDAC margin was 24 (25) percent
  • Capitalization of product development amounted to 150 (184) MSEK, 9 (11) percent in relation to net revenue
  • EBIT of 139 (135) MSEK, increased 3 percent
  • Net result was 18 (-5) MSEK
  • Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 298 (200), and for the last 12 months to 835 (941) MSEK
  • Total net debt, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, amounted to 4,745 (4,905) MSEK
  • Adjusted leverage ratio, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, pro forma was 2.08x (1.88x)
  • Cash position was 857 (1,039) MSEK and 1,783 (2,563) MSEK of undrawn credit facilities

"On an organic basis, bookings were flat year-over-year, while net revenues decreased by 1 percent. Gross profit, a key earnings metric, increased organically by 2 percent year-over-year and amounted to 1,269 MSEK. This corresponds to a gross margin of 80 percent, which is an increase of 2 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Stillfront's strategy is to focus on our largest franchises, where we currently have significant organic growth. The remaining portfolio has a negative effect on growth but continues to contribute with healthy margins and a strong cash flow. Stillfront continues to generate a strong cash flow and free cash flow for the third quarter amounted to 298 MSEK. Our solid cash flow generation enabled us to buy back shares for 80 MSEK as well as amortize 223 MSEK of our external debt."

Alexis Bonte, Interim CEO, Stillfront

Key figures


MSEK		2024202320242023Last 12
months		2023

Jul-SepJul-SepJan-SepJan-Sep
Jan-Dec
Bookings1,5921,6645,0715,2196,8106,958
Deferred revenue27722924
Net revenue1,5951,6715,0775,2416,8196,982
EBIT139135509624639754
EBITDA5175661,6651,8822,1972,413
Items affecting comparability, EBITDA-18-27-42-59-79-96
Adjusted EBITDA5355931,7071,9412,2762,510
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %343634373336
Capitalization of product development150184460601664805
Adjusted EBITDAC3854091,2481,3411,6121,705
Adjusted EBITDAC margin, %242525262424
Profit before tax3211-37121-2156
Net result18-5-992-8912
Number of employees1,3201,4371,3201,4371,3201,401
Adjusted leverage ratio, pro forma, x1.871.681.871.681.871.64
Adjusted leverage ratio incl. NTM cash earnout payments, pro forma, x2.081.882.081.882.081.84
Earnings per share undiluted, SEK0.03-0.01-0.21-0.01-0.190.01
Earnings per share diluted, SEK0.03-0.01-0.21-0.01-0.190.01

Invitation to webcast

The report will be presented in a live webcast at 10:00 a.m. CEST today. Alexis Bonte, Interim CEO, and Andreas Uddman, CFO, will present the results and answer questions. The conference will be held in English.

To participate via webcast:

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/stillfront-q3-report-2024

To participate via phone:

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048608

Forward-looking statements

Some statements herein are forward-looking that reflect Stillfront's current views or expectations of future financial and operational performance. Because these forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from the information set forth in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, technological, and legal uncertainties and/or risks. Forward-looking statements in this report apply only at the time of announcement of the report and are subject to change without notice. Stillfront undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law or stock market regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

Andreas Uddman, CFO, Stillfront Group
Phone: +46 70 080 78 46
E-mail: andreas@stillfront.com

For additional information, please contact:

Alexis Bonte, Interim CEO, Stillfront Group
Phone: +46 76 1119124
E-mail: alexis@stillfront.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by almost 45 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-23 07:00 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.