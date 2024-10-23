StillFront AB: Stillfront's Interim Report July - September 2024

Financial highlights Q3 2024

Net revenue of 1,595 (1,671) MSEK, declined 5 percent

Organic net revenue declined 1 percent

Organic gross profit increased 2 percent

Adjusted EBITDAC of 385 (409) MSEK, declined 6 percent, Adj EBITDAC margin was 24 (25) percent

Capitalization of product development amounted to 150 (184) MSEK, 9 (11) percent in relation to net revenue

EBIT of 139 (135) MSEK, increased 3 percent

Net result was 18 (-5) MSEK

Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 298 (200), and for the last 12 months to 835 (941) MSEK

Total net debt, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, amounted to 4,745 (4,905) MSEK

Adjusted leverage ratio, including cash earnout for the next 12 months, pro forma was 2.08x (1.88x)

Cash position was 857 (1,039) MSEK and 1,783 (2,563) MSEK of undrawn credit facilities

"On an organic basis, bookings were flat year-over-year, while net revenues decreased by 1 percent. Gross profit, a key earnings metric, increased organically by 2 percent year-over-year and amounted to 1,269 MSEK. This corresponds to a gross margin of 80 percent, which is an increase of 2 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Stillfront's strategy is to focus on our largest franchises, where we currently have significant organic growth. The remaining portfolio has a negative effect on growth but continues to contribute with healthy margins and a strong cash flow. Stillfront continues to generate a strong cash flow and free cash flow for the third quarter amounted to 298 MSEK. Our solid cash flow generation enabled us to buy back shares for 80 MSEK as well as amortize 223 MSEK of our external debt."

Alexis Bonte, Interim CEO, Stillfront

Key figures



MSEK 2024 2023 2024 2023 Last 12

months 2023

Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep

Jan-Dec Bookings 1,592 1,664 5,071 5,219 6,810 6,958 Deferred revenue 2 7 7 22 9 24 Net revenue 1,595 1,671 5,077 5,241 6,819 6,982 EBIT 139 135 509 624 639 754 EBITDA 517 566 1,665 1,882 2,197 2,413 Items affecting comparability, EBITDA -18 -27 -42 -59 -79 -96 Adjusted EBITDA 535 593 1,707 1,941 2,276 2,510 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 34 36 34 37 33 36 Capitalization of product development 150 184 460 601 664 805 Adjusted EBITDAC 385 409 1,248 1,341 1,612 1,705 Adjusted EBITDAC margin, % 24 25 25 26 24 24 Profit before tax 32 11 -37 121 -2 156 Net result 18 -5 -99 2 -89 12 Number of employees 1,320 1,437 1,320 1,437 1,320 1,401 Adjusted leverage ratio, pro forma, x 1.87 1.68 1.87 1.68 1.87 1.64 Adjusted leverage ratio incl. NTM cash earnout payments, pro forma, x 2.08 1.88 2.08 1.88 2.08 1.84 Earnings per share undiluted, SEK 0.03 -0.01 -0.21 -0.01 -0.19 0.01 Earnings per share diluted, SEK 0.03 -0.01 -0.21 -0.01 -0.19 0.01

For additional information, please contact:

Andreas Uddman, CFO, Stillfront Group

Phone: +46 70 080 78 46

E-mail: andreas@stillfront.com

Alexis Bonte, Interim CEO, Stillfront Group

Phone: +46 76 1119124

E-mail: alexis@stillfront.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by almost 45 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

