Bulletin From Extraordinary General Meeting in Senzime AB

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / The extraordinary general meeting in Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) (publ), corp. reg. no 556565-5734 (the "Company") was held on 23 October 2024, whereby the shareholders primarily resolved on the following matter. All resolutions were unanimous.

Resolution on the approval of the board of directors' resolution on a directed share issue

In accordance with previously published information, the board of directors resolved 27 September 2024 on a directed issue of shares, subject to the subsequent approval of the extraordinary general meeting. The general meeting resolved today to approve the board of directors' resolution on a directed issue of a maximum of 1,104,000 shares. The right to subscribe for new shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, belong to Adam Dahlberg and Sorin J. Brull.

The Company's share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 138,000 through a directed issue of a maximum of 1,104,000 shares. The subscription price for the shares in the new issue is SEK 6.20 per share. Subscription shall be made by cash payment or on a subscription list not later than 28 October 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime develops CE- and FDA-cleared precision-based patient monitoring solutions to safeguard patients during anesthesia and recovery. Senzime's TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi systems are powered by proprietary, smart algorithms to monitor neuromuscular and respiratory function in real-time during and after surgery. The technologies are based on 40+ years of science and developed to enhance patient safety targeting over 100 million patients globally. Senzime's products are commercialized in over 30 countries including direct sales teams in US and Germany.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is backed by long-term investors and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the New York OTCQX market (SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

