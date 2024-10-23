Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938367 | ISIN: FR0004156297 | Ticker-Symbol: LN4
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:41 Uhr
81,00 Euro
-0,20
-0,25 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,0082,0019:38
Dow Jones News
23.10.2024 18:16 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Linedata Services: Nine-month 2024 revenue: EUR134.6m (+2.0%)

DJ Linedata Services: Nine-month 2024 revenue: EUR134.6m (+2.0%) 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: Nine-month 2024 revenue: EUR134.6m (+2.0%) 
23-Oct-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Nine-month 2024 revenue: EUR134.6m (+2.0%) 
 
 
 EURm        9 months 2023 9 months 2024 Change Change at constant structure and exchange rates 
ASSET MANAGEMENT 89.9     90.9     +1.0% +0.4% 
LENDING & LEASING 42.1     43.7     +3.9% +3.8% 
TOTAL LINEDATA  132.0     134.6     +2.0% +1.5%

Neuilly-sur-Seine, October 23rd, 2024 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR134.6m over the first nine months of 2024, up 2.0% compared with the same period in 2023. At constant exchange rates, organic growth came to 1.5%.

At the end of September 2024, the recurring portion of revenue was stable, amounting to 77% of the total, i.e. EUR103.4m, up EUR1.7m compared with the same period in 2023.

Order intake in Q3 2024 was slightly down, at EUR14.9m, compared to EUR15.7m for the same period last year. Over the first nine months of 2024, bookings reached EUR57.0m, a 13.4% increase driven by the solid momentum in the Lending & Leasing segment.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR29.2m, +0.4%; Q2: EUR30.4m, -0.4%; Q3: EUR31.4m, +3.2%)

The Asset Management segment performed well in Q3 2024, with a revenue increase of 3.2%, notably benefitting from proceeds transferring rights of use to a customer for a Back Office application. During the year's first nine months, growth reached 1.0% (+0.4% at constant structure and exchange rates).

The software division's revenue amounted to EUR68.3m over the first nine months of 2024, up 4.4% from the same period last year.

Revenue for the Services division came to EUR22.6m, down 7.9% at the end of September 2024. This decline was mainly due to the consulting business, which is more volatile by definition, while revenue posted by the Middle Office activity was almost stable over the period.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR14.7m, +9.7%; Q2: EUR15.5m, +6.5%; Q3: EUR13.5m, -4.4%)

Q3 2024 revenue for the Lending & Leasing segment was EUR13.5m, declining 4.4% following two quarters of steady growth. Revenue in the first nine months of the year totalled EUR43.7m, up 3.9%. On a like-for-like basis, the increase was 3.8%.

At the end of September 2024, commercial activity for the Lending & Leasing segment sustained its momentum with a total order intake of EUR28.2m, an increase of EUR10.8m compared to the same period last year - driven in part by the signing of a special contract.

Outlook:

For the full year 2024, the Group expects organic growth similar to that reported since the start of the financial year.

Next communication: Full-year 2024 revenue on January 30th, 2025, after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 25 years of experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1200 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries, helping its clients evolve and operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 183.3 million in 2023 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP

www.linedata.com 

Linedata          Cap Value 
Finance Department     Financial communication 
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 28    +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr 
              www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: LINEDATA- CP CA T3 2024 -VF_ENG V22310 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2014665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2014665 23-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2014665&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.