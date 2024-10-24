

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Information-based analytics and decision tools provider RELX Plc (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX), on Thursday, reported underlying revenue growth for the first nine months of 2024 and reaffirmed the outlook for the full year.



The company's H1 underlying revenue growth was 7%. RELX continues to see positive momentum across the group and said it expects another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



YTD underlying revenue growth for Risk was 8%, driven by our deeply embedded analytics and decision tools across segments. Scientific, Technical & Medical unit's YTD underlying revenue growth was 4%, reflecting the evolution of the business mix towards higher growth segments.



Underlying revenue growth for the period was 7%, driven by the shift in business mix towards higher growth, higher value analytics and tools. Exhibitions' underlying revenue rose 13%, reflecting the improved growth profile of our event portfolio and a favourable comparison with the early part of the prior year.



