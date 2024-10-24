Tecnotree, a global leader in digital Business Support Systems (BSS) and digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce the successful deployment of its cutting-edge platforms and services across multiple markets in EMEA and LATAM this year. These go-lives mark a significant step forward in Tecnotree's mission to accelerate digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs), impacting over 250 million subscribers globally.

Tecnotree has deployed a variety of TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA)-compliant modules, including Digital Loyalty Management, Digital BSS Stack, Wholesale Billing, and Customer Lifecycle Management, to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.

Recent Go-Lives Include:

Digital Loyalty Management and Wholesale Billing systems went live in multiple markets, enabling millions of subscribers to benefit from personalized offers and seamless billing.

Full deployment of the Digital BSS Stack, supporting both B2B and B2C services, empowering CSPs to expand their service offerings to new market segments.

Integration of GSM Prepaid Systems with ISL 5.0, ensuring seamless connectivity and service delivery.

The implementation of the Digital Charging System, supporting over 2 million subscribers, with a successful transition from legacy platforms to Tecnotree's state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Digital Service Orchestration for Telco and Non-Telco offerings.

These successful go-lives span across Africa and the Middle East, enabling digital transformation for over 250 million subscribers with advanced digital lifecycle management, loyalty systems, and comprehensive BSS solutions. Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, stated:

"Our commitment to providing digital transformation at scale is reflected in our recent deployments across LATAM and EMEA. With our innovative BSS and digital platforms, we are enabling telecom operators to deliver better customer experiences, drive operational efficiency, and unlock new revenue opportunities."

ABOUT TECNOTREE

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V). For more information, please visit our website www.tecnotree.com or social media channels Linkedin I Facebook I Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024963105/en/

Contacts:

Prianca Ravichander, CMO, Tecnotree

Email: marketing@tecnotree.com