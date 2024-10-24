Anzeige
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Trinasolar delivers over 1 GW of Vertex N 720W series modules to plateau PV project

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar has recently reached a significant milestone, delivering more than 1 GW of its Vertex N 720W series modules to the Jinsha River upstream clean energy plant. This project has now entered a critical phase of construction, with module installation expected to be completed by the end of the year. Vertex N 720W series modules, renowned for ultra-high power and exceptional reliability, are once again playing a crucial role in supporting a high-altitude project, ensuring the consistent delivery of green energy.

Jinsha River upstream clean energy plant

The project is a part of the National Water, Wind and Solar Integration Demonstration Base. Situated at an altitude of between 4,200 meters and 4,800 meters, the project is the largest single-scale solar grazing project now being built. Once complete it will generate power of about 5.1 terrawatt hours a year, saving about 1.67 million tons of standard coal a year and reducing CO2 emissions by 3.74 million tons a year.

The challenging conditions of the plateau, with its harsh climate and environment, require PV modules to deliver exceptional power generation performance and reliability. Trinasolar's Vertex N 720W series modules, combining advanced n-type i-TOPCon technology, feature significant advantages, including low degradation, high efficiency, enhanced energy yield and outstanding reliability, thus ensuring lower LCOE and greater customer value.

These modules have demonstrated remarkable resilience even in intense ultraviolet conditions in the plateau. In UV irradiation tests conducted by the China General Certification Center, these modules showed a power degradation of only 1.6% after exposure to 300 kWh/m² of UV light, much lower than average industry standards. With their exceptional performance, Vertex N 720W series modules are setting a new benchmark for stability and safety in high-altitude settings.

Cao Yunduan, head of global marketing and branding at Trinasolar, said: "Trinasolar has been a promoter of green energy and a practitioner of green development for 27 years. This project protects the local natural environment, supports sustainable pastoral practices and promotes economic growth, exemplifying Trinasolar's practice of green development and commitment to providing safer, more efficient, and versatile smart solar and energy storage solutions that maximize value, shaping a sustainable, net-zero future where every kilowatt-hour powers a better world."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538149/Jinsha_River_upstream_clean_energy_plant.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinasolar-delivers-over-1-gw-of-vertex-n-720w-series-modules-to-plateau-pv-project-302285340.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
