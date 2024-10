Sword Group: Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

Consolidated Revenue: €81.7m



Organic growth: +15.3% (i)



EBITDA Margin: 12.0%



(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

KEY FIGURES

For the 3rd quarter of 2024, consolidated revenue is €81.7m and EBITDA margin is 12.0%, or €9.8m.

At 30 September, consolidated revenue is €238.6m, with EBITDA margin of 12.0%, or €28.7m.

Q3 2024 ACCOUNTS