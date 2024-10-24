

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported its nine-month revenues of 52.31 billion, up 3.3% from 50.64 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, revenues rose 2.5%.



Concession revenues gained 7.3% to 8.90 billion euros, while Vinci Energies gained 4.6% to 14.53 billion euros. Vinci Construction gained 0.8% to 23.55 billion euros and Immobilier revenues slipped 11.4% to 741 million euros.



Outside France, revenue came to 29.8 billion euros, up 3.8% on an actual basis and up 2.7% on a like-for-like basis.



In France, revenue was 22.5 billion euros, up 2.6% on an actual basis and up 2.4% on a like-for-like basis.



Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 amounted to 18.5 billion euros, up 1.4% on an actual basis and up 0.3% on a like-for-like basis relative to the third quarter of 2023.



