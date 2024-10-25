Føroya Banki P/F: Moody's Ratings affirms Føroya Banki's long-term deposit and issuer ratings at A1; outlook changed from stable to negative

25.10.2024 09:23:52 CEST | Føroya Banki | Company Announcement

Announcement no 16/2024

Moody's Ratings has today updated the credit ratings of Føroya Banki. Long-term deposits and issuer ratings are affirmed at A1.

The updated ratings are as follows:

Long-term deposits and issuer ratings: A1 (affirmed)

Counterparty Risk ratings: A1/P-1 (affirmed)

Counterparty Risk Assessment: A1(cr)/P-1(cr) (affirmed)

Baseline Credit Assessment and Adjusted BCA: baa1 (affirmed)

Short-term deposit ratings: P-1 (affirmed)

