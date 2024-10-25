Føroya Banki P/F: Moody's Ratings affirms Føroya Banki's long-term deposit and issuer ratings at A1; outlook changed from stable to negative

25.10.2024 09:23:52 CEST | Føroya Banki | Company Announcement
Announcement no 16/2024
Moody's Ratings has today updated the credit ratings of Føroya Banki. Long-term deposits and issuer ratings are affirmed at A1.
The updated ratings are as follows:
Long-term deposits and issuer ratings: A1 (affirmed)
Counterparty Risk ratings: A1/P-1 (affirmed)
Counterparty Risk Assessment: A1(cr)/P-1(cr) (affirmed)
Baseline Credit Assessment and Adjusted BCA: baa1 (affirmed)
Short-term deposit ratings: P-1 (affirmed)
Contacts
- Turið F. Arge, Chief Executive Officer, +298 330 678, tfa@bankin.fo
