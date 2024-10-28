Net Insight AB: Net Insight's Chief Commercial Officer is leaving the company

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Mårten Blixt has decided to leave his role and the company. The process of recruiting a new CCO will be initiated shortly.

Mårten Blixt, CCO at Net Insight, has chosen to step down from his role to pursue new opportunities outside the company, after more than four successful years leading GTM strategy, global sales and marketing. During his tenure, the company has undergone a significant transformation, strengthened its market position, and demonstrated sustained growth. The recruitment process for a new CCO will be initiated shortly.

"I would like to thank Mårten for his dedication and significant contributions to the company, and I wish him every success in his future endeavors," says Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight.

