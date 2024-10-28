Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: 920253 | ISIN: SE0000366098 | Ticker-Symbol: NSGB
Frankfurt
28.10.24
10:09 Uhr
0,665 Euro
+0,023
+3,58 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NET INSIGHT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2024 16:00 Uhr
523 Leser
Net Insight AB: Net Insight's Chief Commercial Officer is leaving the company

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Mårten Blixt has decided to leave his role and the company. The process of recruiting a new CCO will be initiated shortly.

Mårten Blixt, CCO at Net Insight, has chosen to step down from his role to pursue new opportunities outside the company, after more than four successful years leading GTM strategy, global sales and marketing. During his tenure, the company has undergone a significant transformation, strengthened its market position, and demonstrated sustained growth. The recruitment process for a new CCO will be initiated shortly.

"I would like to thank Mårten for his dedication and significant contributions to the company, and I wish him every success in his future endeavors," says Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight.

For further information, please contact:
Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, crister.fritzson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 70 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Follow us: LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/net-insight/ X: twitter.com/NetInsight

