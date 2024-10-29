

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corporation (NIPNF.PK), a provider of information and communication technology solutions, Tuesday reported profit before tax of JPY 26.677 billion for the first half, lower than JPY 31.977 billion in the same period a year ago, primarily due to loss on investments as well as decline in revenue.



Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using the equity method was a loss of JPY 11.858 billion compared with profit of JPY 2.362 billion last year.



Operating profit increased to JPY 44.693 billion from JPY 27.995 billion in the previous year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating profit was JPY 61.028 billion, up 33.2 percent year-on-year.



Net profit rose to JPY 13.460 billion or JPY 50.52 per share from JPY 12.914 billion or JPY 48.48 per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit increased to JPY 37.439 billion or JPY 140.51 per share from JPY 25.559 billion or JPY 95.96 per share last year.



Revenue for the period decreased to JPY 1,486.676 billion form JPY 1,548.801 billion in the prior year.



For the full year, the company continues to expect adjusted profit to decline 7.2 percent to JPY 165 billion, and adjusted EPS in expected to be JPY 619.24. The company also sees full-year revenue to decrease 3.1 percent to JPY 3,370 billion.



