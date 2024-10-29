Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Announces Florida Real Estate Strategy for AI Data Centers

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) ("Elektros" or "the Company"), a pioneering force in electric mobility, announced strategy to acquire real estate assets in South Florida to leverage its lithium operations to create comprehensive digital infrastructure and energy backup solutions.

The planned acquisition aims to capitalize on South Florida's rapidly growing technology sector and increasing demand for AI-driven data processing capabilities. The properties under consideration will support multiple revenue streams, including data center operations, advanced lithium battery manufacturing, smart city IoT infrastructure, and emergency power management systems. Elektros' existing lithium supply chain will play a crucial role in developing reliable backup power solutions for these facilities.

"This strategic plan positions Elektros at the intersection of South Florida's digital transformation and sustainable energy future," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros. "By combining our lithium operations with real estate assets adjacent to critical fiber optic infrastructure, we're creating a unique value proposition in reliable power backup solutions while becoming a key player in the region's expanding AI and smart city ecosystem."

The company's multi-purpose development strategy is being led by Next Realm AI to address the growing need for uninterrupted data processing and storage solutions while supporting South Florida's smart city initiatives. The integration of Elektros' lithium technology ensures robust power redundancy for these mission-critical facilities.

Elektros will announce a series of high-profile investor networking events across South Florida, showcasing the region's transformation into a premier hub for AI infrastructure, renewable energy solutions, and smart city technologies. The upcoming events will feature industry leaders, local government officials, and technology partners, highlighting investment opportunities in data center development and sustainable energy infrastructure that are reshaping South Florida's digital landscape.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

