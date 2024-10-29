Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Partners With Loti AI to Protect Brands, Talent and Clients From Online Deepfakes & More

Partnership gives Dolphin's clients access to Loti's AI tools to safeguard against unauthorized use of content and likeness online

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company, has partnered with Loti AI, a leader in likeness protection technology, to protect its brands, partners and celebrity clients against fake accounts, false endorsements, explicit deepfakes and unlicensed distribution of content. Through the partnership, Dolphin - which is home to top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, Elle Communications, The Digital Dept. and Always Alpha - will provide its roster of hundreds of brands, celebrities, content creators and talent with access to Loti's proprietary tools in order to better protect their intellectual property or likeness from being unlawfully used or infringed upon online.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin commented, "Our partnership with Loti not only provides immense value to our clients in protecting their brands and IP, but also opens up new revenue streams for Dolphin. By offering Loti's cutting-edge AI solutions, we can expand our suite of premium services and tap into the growing demand for brand safety and content protection tools.

Moreover, this collaboration marks Dolphin's strategic entry into the transformative field of artificial intelligence. We recognize that AI is still in its nascent stages but will increasingly permeate all aspects of business and culture in the coming years. Through our work with Loti, Dolphin is positioning itself at the forefront of leveraging AI to drive innovation and efficiency for the entertainment and marketing industries. This is just the first step in our AI roadmap as we explore opportunities to harness this groundbreaking technology to unlock new possibilities for storytelling, audience engagement, and business optimization.

We're incredibly excited about the creative and commercial potential of our alliance with Loti. It exemplifies Dolphin's forward-thinking approach to continuously elevate the 360-degree service offerings we provide to our world-class clients."

In addition, Dolphin will work with Loti to create new platforms and solutions to better address evolving needs of its partner clients in combating deepfakes and unlicensed distribution of content as well as applications that can use AI technology to create more positive efficiencies and innovations for use in the entertainment, consumer product and lifestyle sectors.

"It has become increasingly clear that as marketers and public relations experts we need to do more to help protect the reputation of our partner clients both online and in real life," said Charlie Dougiello, Executive Committee Chief Innovation Officer at Dolphin. "We are only doing a portion of our job if we allow deepfakes and unlicensed use of our partners' content to go unchecked. With Loti, we now have a powerful AI solution that will allow us to offer 360 degree reputation management to our partners."

Loti's AI technology scans over 450 million images and video frames each day across major social platforms, the public internet and adult sites. The company leverages advanced AI to identify any unauthorized likeness and automatically remediate with a rules-based takedown engine. To date, Loti's auto-takedown functionality has a 95% success rate within 17 hours. This includes the discovery and elimination of social media impersonations, deepfakes, voice simulations, and leaks.

"People think once something's online, it's there forever," said Luke Arrigoni, Co-Founder of Loti, "Our technology is changing that. Despite the surge in unauthorized content and likeness abuse fueled by GenAI, we're proving there's a way to fight back. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Dolphin and they're incredible roster of clients to help dispel this myth for them."

Loti has also joined the roster of Dolphin partner clients. Dolphin's executive team and agency partners will be providing Loti with additional connections into entertainment, advertising and marketing industries as well as working with the company's founders to amplify awareness of its mission and services.

ABOUT LOTI

Loti AI Inc. is a technology company specializing in facial recognition and deep fake detection to protect individuals from unauthorized use of their likeness online. By scanning the internet for misappropriated content and issuing takedowns that are 95% effective within a day, Loti AI ensures the digital rights and privacy of its clients, ranging from celebrities to everyday users. Founded in 2022, the company leverages advanced artificial intelligence to create a safer digital environment, empowering individuals to control their online presence.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partnerships like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications and Always Alpha Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre.

CONTACT

James Carbonara/Hayden IR

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

