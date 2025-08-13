Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Forms New Division to Elevate Culinary and Lifestyle Talent

"Tastemakers" Launches as a First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration Between Dolphin Subsidiaries The Door and The Digital Dept., Pioneering New Model of Talent Management and Earned Media

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), the award-winning entertainment, marketing and media company, today announced the launch of Dolphin Tastemakers, a new division formed through a strategic collaboration between subsidiaries The Digital Dept. and The Door. Tastemakers delivers a unique, full-service model for culinary and lifestyle creators - pairing talent management and brand strategy with premier PR and amplification services.

The Dolphin Tastemakers roster includes influential chefs, media personalities, and cultural trendsetters across food, beverage, and lifestyle who have active social followings. These creators gain access to a full menu of services within the Dolphin ecosystem. Talent management is provided by the culinary and lifestyle specialists at The Digital Dept., who secure brand partnerships, product collaborations, and IP development opportunities to help monetize and grow influence. In addition, creators have the opportunity for premier earned media representation from The Door's award-winning PR team, renowned for their expertise in representing culinary and lifestyle talent.

The roster includes culinary and lifestyle talent such as New York Times #1 Best-selling cookbook author and host of Mythical Kitchen's viral show Last Meals Josh Scherer (@mythicalchefjosh), New York Times best-selling cookbook author and recipe developer Jeanine Donofrio (@loveandlemons), lifestyle homemaking and hosting creator Jessica Bui (@the.orange.home) and Mexican-American chef and cookbook author Alfredo Garcia (@freddsters).

"Creators and lifestyle icons typically engage separate firms for management representation and publicity, often leading to disconnected strategies and missed opportunities. We've eliminated that friction," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin. "Our teams now work as one unit from the outset, crafting cohesive strategies that maximize both commercial opportunities and cultural relevance. The Door's PR campaigns keep these talent top of mind for both brand managers and the public at large while The Digital Dept. monetizes that cultural cache for the talent through brand partnerships and endorsements. This creates a virtuous flywheel for the talent. More visibility through PR and earned media leads to the ability to capitalize on greater endorsement potential."

The division reflects Dolphin's broader vision of offering a 360-degree approach to its clients and partners across its collective of agencies. Tastemakers clients can gain direct access to the expansive Dolphin ecosystem, including production, events, product development, affiliate services, and more.

"What's special here is that our PR and influencer management teams don't just work in parallel - they feed each other in real time. The right media coverage builds credibility and demand, which opens the door to bigger deals. Those deals, in turn, create more stories to tell and more moments to amplify. It's a growth loop that keeps building on itself, and only Dolphin has the structure and expertise to make it happen seamlessly, said Lois Najarian O'Neill, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The Door.

"With Tastemakers, we're tapping into a real passion for food and lifestyle creators who shape culture every day," said Sarah Boyd, co-CEO of The Digital Dept. "This division isn't just about business - it's about celebrating the stories behind great food and lifestyle brands, and giving creators the management muscle and access to best in class PR that they need to turn their passion into lasting success, both online and beyond."

Named the #1 Agency of the Year by the Observer in 2025, Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is a strategic marketing consultancy comprised of top executives from the leading firms across every marketing practice- public relations, influencer and social media marketing, talent management, branding, talent booking, events, and social impact - including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha. Its long-standing Entertainment division produces acclaimed film, television, and digital content with high-profile partners, while at the nucleus is a venture incubator that develops and accelerates breakthrough ideas, products, and experiences, powered by Dolphin's unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture from entertainment, music, sports, hospitality and fashion to consumer brands, and purpose-driven initiatives.

