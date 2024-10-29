Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A2DQ77 | ISIN: FR0012613610 | Ticker-Symbol: 5PD
Tradegate
29.10.24
12:45 Uhr
0,539 Euro
+0,008
+1,51 %
29.10.2024 19:23 Uhr
PRODWAYS: Evolution in the composition of the Board of Directors

29 October 2024

Prodways Group announces a change in the composition of the Board of Directors. Safran Corporate Ventures, represented by Jean-Yves Petit, has resigned from his position as director of the company.

The Board of Directors of Prodways Group met on October 25, 2024 to acknowledge this resignation and co-opted Mr. Jean-Yves Petit as an independent director. The co-optation of Mr. Jean-Yves Petit will be submitted for ratification at the next General Meeting of the Company.

This co-optation allows the company to maintain three independent directors on its Board of Directors.

The presentation of Mr. Jean-Yves Petit's expertise and career is available in the 2023 Universal Registration Document of Prodways Group.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group specializes in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique position as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire value chain of 3D printing (software, printers, materials, parts & services) with a technologically advanced industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid, or powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets on-demand parts, prototypes, and small series printed in 3D, in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). Prodways Group serves a wide range of sectors, particularly in the medical field.

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2023 revenue of €75 million.

For further information: https://www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news of Prodways group on Twitter and LinkedIn !

@Prodways

Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Hugo Soussan

Investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholders contact

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

MEDIA CONTACT

Manon Clairet

Financial media relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2dpYsqbYmidyptylJZtZ5NqZm5hmGnFm2iVm2OZlZbFmWySnJiSb8rGZnFpmWdt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88427-cp_prodways_ca-jypetit_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
