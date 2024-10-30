Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
30.10.24
08:01 Uhr
4,320 Euro
-0,180
-4,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Directorate changes

DJ Directorate changes 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Directorate changes 
30-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO MOLTEN VENTURES PLC. 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
30 October 2024 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company") 
Directorate Changes 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high 
growth digital technology businesses, today announces that CEO Martin Davis will be stepping down after five years at 
the Company. He will be succeeded as CEO by CFO Ben Wilkinson, and Finance Director Andrew Zimmermann will step up as 
Interim CFO. These changes are taking place with immediate effect, with Martin remaining with Molten until the end of 
April 2025 to provide handover support and ongoing strategic advice. 
Laurence Hollingworth, Chairman, said: 
"We are grateful to Martin for the critical role he has played in the development of Molten into the unique and leading 
business it is today. Having taken over as CEO from the co-founding CEO just three years into public company life on 
AIM, Martin leaves Molten as a main market company and a member of the FTSE 250, with an extensive track record of 
strategically additive M&A, evidenced most recently by the acquisition of Forward Partners as well as multiple 
secondary portfolio investments. 
"Martin achieved this against the backdrop of a challenging period, which saw an all-time high in private company 
fundraising activity and valuations, followed by a significantly more challenging market. He continued the further 
expansion of the Molten Ventures platform supported by Ben. The Board offers Martin its thanks for his leadership of 
the business and wishes him success in his next venture." 
"Maintaining a strong focus on succession planning has been among the Board's priorities in 2024 and we are delighted 
to be making two internal promotions to create a strong top team. Ben has been instrumental in maintaining a robust 
balance sheet and executing on the Company's strategy over his eight years as CFO at Molten. We look to Ben to continue 
to scale Molten, drawing on his deep knowledge of the business and its people." 
Ben Wilkinson said: 
"I am grateful to the Board for the opportunity to continue the evolution of the business. The Molten Ventures platform 
is significantly larger than when I joined immediately post-IPO and has incredible potential for the next phase of 
growth, with a strong investment team supported by a platform team with a unique skillset. I look forward to outlining 
our growing vision for the business and can assure all stakeholders that we will continue our focus on supporting the 
best founding teams in the most exciting technology sectors, supported by intelligent capital management." 
Martin Davis said: 
"After five years including a global pandemic, the additional impetus it gave to the acceptance and adoption of 
technology and a pendulum swing back away from that peak, I am pleased to leave Molten Ventures stabilised, expanded 
and in safe hands. I set out to grow the portfolio and build the infrastructure to be able to scale the business and am 
pleased with the progress we have made. As the Company prepares to enter the next stage of the cycle I believe that 
Molten Ventures needs a leader and executive team to drive growth for the next phase. I am proud of what we have 
achieved at Molten and have greatly enjoyed working with such a talented team and with our exceptional founders. I wish 
Ben and the team every success. 
There is no further information to disclose under UKLR 6.4.8R. 
-ENDS- 
Enquiries: 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
Laurence Hollingworth (Chairman)          +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer)       chair@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Interim Chief Financial Officer) ir@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                          +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
                          +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co. 
Public relations 
                          +44 (0)7970 246 725 
Elly Williamson 
                          molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised circa GBP600m to 30 September 2024. For more information, go tohttps://www.moltenventures.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  355870 
EQS News ID:  2018535 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2018535&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.