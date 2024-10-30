Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A3E4JL | ISIN: FR001400MDW2
Frankfurt
30.10.24
08:04 Uhr
26,100 Euro
+1,000
+3,98 %
Actusnews Wire
30.10.2024 08:53 Uhr
STIF announces the successful sale by its historical shareholders of 526,706 shares at a price of EUR 21 per share i.e., 10,4% of Company's share capital

PRESS RELEASE

STIF announces the successful sale by its historical shareholders of 526,706 shares at a price of €21 per share i.e., 10,4% of Company's share capital

***

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, 30 October 2024 - 8:45 a.m. - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI) the explosion protection specialist, announces that it has been informed by its historical shareholders JB Participations (a company 100% owned by José Burgos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STIF), Manuel Burgos and Valérie Burgos (together, the "Selling Shareholders"), of the completion of the sale of 526,706 shares of STIF at a price of 21 euros per share, representing 10.4% of the share capital of the Company, by way of an accelerated bookbuilding placement with institutional investors and by way of a public offering to individuals in France via the PrimaryBid platform (the "Transaction ").

Terms of the Transaction

The Selling Shareholders have thus sold 526,706 shares of STIF through:

  1. A private placement by accelerated bookbuilding ("ABB") reserved to institutional investors in France and in Europe managed by the Global Coordinator and Bookrunner, in the amount of 503,821 shares i.e., 95.7 % of the Transaction, and
  1. an offer to the public to retail investors in France via the PrimaryBid platform, for 22,885 shares i.e., 4.3% of the Transaction.

Following the settlement and delivery of the shares sold, scheduled for 1st November 2024, the Selling Shareholders will jointly hold 526,706STIF shares, corresponding to approximately 58.31% of the share capital and 73.66% of the voting rights of STIF. The Selling Shareholders and the other shareholders who are members of the Burgos Family Group (together, the "Burgos Family Group") have announced the conclusion of a shareholders' agreement. Following the Transaction, the members of the Burgos Family Group will retain approximately 58.33% of the share capital and 73.88% of the voting rights of the Company and will thus remain controlling shareholders of STIF.

Following the sale of these 526,706STIF shares, the free float is therefore increased to 41.67% of the share capital.

The Selling Shareholders have entered into a 180-day lock-up agreement with the Global Coordinator and Bookrunner on 100% of the shares they hold following the settlement and delivery of the Transaction.

Impact of the Transaction on the shareholding

Before the transactionAfter the transaction
Shares% of capitalVoting rights% of voting rightsShares% of capitalVoting rights% of voting rights
JB Participations2,657,50052.27%5,315,00061.97%2,256,58444.38%4,513,16856.06%
Manuel BURGOS544,59010.71%1,089,18012.70%462,4329.09%924,86411.49%
Valérie BURGOS289,2185.69%578,4366.74%245,5864.83%491,1726.10%
Sub-total Selling Shareholders3,491,30868.66%6,982,61681.41%2,964,60258.31%5,929,20473.66%
Indivision Françoise BURGOS6000.01%1,2000.01%6000.01%1,2000.01%
José BURGOS1000.00%2000.00%1000.00%2000.00%
Océane BURGOS1770.00%1770.00%1770.00%1770.00%
Other members of the Burgos family2000.00%2000.00%2000.00%2000.00%
Sub-total Burgos Family Group3,492,38568.69%6,984,39381.44%2,965,67958.33%5,930,98173.68%
Flottant1,592,23031.31%1,592,23018.56%2,118,93641.67%2,118,93626.32%
Total5,084,615100.00%8,576,623100.00%5,084,615100.00%8,049,917100.00%

Partners of the operation

In connection with the Transaction, Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) is acting as the Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner.

Banque Delubac & Cie acts as financial advisor and Listing Sponsor of the Company.

ACR Avocats is acting as legal advisor to the Transaction.

As part of the PrimaryBid Offering, investors subscribed through PrimaryBid's partners listed on the PrimaryBid website (www.primarybid.fr).

------------------------------

Next appointment:

Publication of 2024 annual revenues: January 22, 2025 after market close

STIF, the specialist in explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial player specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of innovative industrial equipment intended for niche markets. Historically positioned in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, elevator belts and compression couplings, the family group has diversified over the last ten years by developing in the field of protection passive against the risks of industrial dust explosions, and since 2022 in the activity of protection against the risks of explosion of battery energy storage systems (BESS). With 233 employees, internationally referenced and recognized product ranges, 3 factories spread between France and Asia, and soon in the USA, the Group intends to take a leading position in this sector directly linked to the exponential growth of renewable energies market.

Contacts


STIF
External Relations Director
Géraldine Baudouin
direction@stifnet.com
33 (0)2 41 72 16 83
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investor Relations
Ghislaine Gasparetto
stif@seitosei-actifin.com
33 (0)1 56 88 11 22
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Michael Scholze
michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com
01 56 88 11 14
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmlwkcdvZ2+ZyJybaZpmnJOXaGZixGSVbmaZlZdqZ5jFaW1lyGloaZyZZnFpmWtr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88465-stif_cp_abbresults_2024.10.30-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
