Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Launches Strategic Initiative to Develop AI Data Centers in South Florida

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), a leader in electric mobility, is set to transform South Florida's technology landscape with its new initiative to acquire real estate assets aimed at establishing advanced AI data centers. This strategic move leverages Elektros's existing lithium operations to create a comprehensive digital infrastructure paired with reliable energy backup solutions.

As the demand for AI-driven data processing capabilities surges, Elektros is strategically targeting properties that will support a diverse range of operations. These include data center facilities, cutting-edge lithium battery manufacturing, smart city IoT infrastructure, and emergency power management systems. The integration of Elektros's established lithium supply chain will ensure robust backup power solutions, essential for maintaining operational continuity.

The development strategy, led by Next Realm AI, addresses the critical need for uninterrupted data processing and storage while aligning with South Florida's smart city initiatives. By positioning its operations close to key fiber optic networks, Elektros is creating a unique opportunity to enhance the region's digital resilience and sustainability.

With this ambitious plan, Elektros aims to become a pivotal player in the expanding AI ecosystem of South Florida, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and community development.

Elektros will announce a series of high-profile investor networking events across South Florida, showcasing the region's transformation into a premier hub for AI infrastructure, renewable energy solutions, and smart city technologies. The upcoming events will feature industry leaders, local government officials, and technology partners, highlighting investment opportunities in data center development and sustainable energy infrastructure that are reshaping South Florida's digital landscape.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

