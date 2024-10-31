

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (FELTY), a Japanese electrical equipment maker, on Thursday recorded an increase in net earnings, owing to gains on sales of investment securities.



Earnings were helped by the benefits of launches of high-value-added products, higher selling prices, and foreign exchange impact.



Citing first-half results, the company has revised up its annual guidance, while reaffirming sales expectations.



For the six-month period to September 30, Fuji Electric registered a net profit of 35.5 billion yen or 248.82 yen per share, higher than 24.3 billion yen or 170.43 yen per share, posted for the same period last year.



Ordinary profit stood at 38.9 billion yen as against the prior year's 34.6 billion yen.



Sales increased to 497.4 billion yen from last year's 491.7 billion yen.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company now expects net income of 86 billion yen, higher than the prior outlook of 80.5 billion yen.



Operating income is now projected to be 111.5 billion yen, compared with earlier guidance of 109 billion yen.



The company still anticipates sales of 1.114 trillion yen, for the year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News