EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Date of publication of financial year 2023/2024 annual results

Date of publication of financial year 2023/2024 annual results

Lyon, October 31, 2024,

Eagle Football Group informs that the annual results for the 2023/2024 financial year will be published on Wednesday November 6, 2024, after market close.



Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartment C

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN Code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m5udZZZpZmyax5uakpmba5OUl5uXw2OabmbHxWpwlpyamZ9oymZlZpedZnFpmmhv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88539-efg-311024-date-communication-en.pdf