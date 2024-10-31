EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Date of publication of financial year 2023/2024 annual results

Date of publication of financial year 2023/2024 annual results
Lyon, October 31, 2024,
Eagle Football Group informs that the annual results for the 2023/2024 financial year will be published on Wednesday November 6, 2024, after market close.
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - compartment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN Code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2024 Actusnews Wire