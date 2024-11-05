Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Record Date for Reverse Share Split in Scandinavian Real Heart AB

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Scandinavian Real Heart AB ("Realheart" or the "Company") held on 5 November 2024 a reverse share split of 1:100 was resolved upon, whereby one hundred (100) existing shares become one (1) share. Further, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the record date for the reverse share split. The Board of Directors of Realheart has today resolved that the record date for the reverse split shall be 22 November 2024.

Reverse share split

No action is required by shareholders to participate in the reverse split.

As a consequence of the reverse split, the ISIN Code for the Realheart share will be changed. As from 21 November 2024, the shares will be traded with the new ISIN Code SE0023286836.

The reverse split means that the total number of shares in the Company will be reduced from 206,815,200 shares to 2,068,152 shares, each with a quota value of approximately SEK 5.01. The reverse split will result in a corresponding re-calculation of the outstanding warrants and incentive scheme in Realheart. Shareholders, whose number of shares on the record date is not evenly divided by 100, will for no consideration receive shares from Najar Medical and Invention AB, so that their respective shareholding will be evenly divided by 100. The transfer of these rounding shares will be administrated by Euroclear Sweden AB and without shareholders being required to take any further actions.

Time table for the reverse split

The last trading date in Realheart's share before the reverse split shall be 20 November 2024.

The first trading date in Realheart's share after the reverse split shall be 21 November 2024, which means that the share price as from this date will reflect the effects of the reverse split.

The record date for the reverse split shall be Friday 22 November 2024.

