Latecoere's (Paris:LAT) half-year 2024 revenue reaches €349.2m as the business continues to ramp-up production to support customer demand, an increase of €45.4m or +14.9% over the prior year. Thanks to this growth and despite continuing inflationary pressures, a challenging global supply chain and a significant fire incident at one of our plants in Mexico in February, recurring EBITDA is brought closer to break even.

Latecoere asked for further postponement of its Annual General Meeting. The Toulouse Commercial Court has granted this postponement until 31 December 2024.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (61% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (39% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2023, the Group employed 5,497 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

