

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L), that operates online digital property advertising and information portals, Friday said it updated its revenue outlook for fiscal 2024 to about 390 million pounds. It had reported revenue of 364.3 million pounds in 2023. The company noted that the new outlook is within the range of previously provided revenue growth outlook of 7 percent - 9 percent.



'This has been another period of strong progress for Rightmove, and it's pleasing to see our product development and sales delivery generating increased uptake from consumers and partners. As a result, we remain confident in achieving meaningful strategic and financial growth in 2024,' said Johan Svanstrom, CEO.



